Payten Ivins

Fremont High senior Payten Ivins.

 Photo supplied, Fremont High School

PAYTEN IVINS

School: Fremont

Year: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Position: Forward

Performance review: Ivins scored four goals in a 6-2 win against Roy on Aug. 13. Ivins has scored 10 goals through the first five games of the season as of Monday.

