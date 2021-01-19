School: St. Joseph Catholic High

Year: Sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Position: Post

Performance review: Snell scored 21 points in a 53-18 win against APA-West Valley on Thursday following an 18-point game in a 33-21 win over Tintic last Tuesday.

To be eligible for a Standard Star, game stats must be reported to the Standard-Examiner or posted online by the preceding Sunday. If there’s someone you’d like to nominate for a Standard Star, please email pcarr@standard.net.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!