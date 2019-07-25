The Basketball Tournament — the winner-take-all, single-elimination basketball tournament in its sixth season — started play Thursday in West Valley City as the Maverik Center plays host to TBT games for the first time.
TBT teams are typically comprised of players who are overseas professionals, former NBA and college players, or NBA players not currently under contract. The prize for the winning team is $2 million and ESPN carries every game on cable or online.
Three teams with Utah ties took the court Thursday.
EBERLEIN DRIVE 83, TEAM UTAH 80
Team Utah, a University of Utah alumni-based squad, battled Eberlein Drive, last year's runner-up.
After getting to a 78-75 lead and needing to reach 81 to win, Team Utah cast up several ill-advised 3-pointers to try and end the game, missing five straight. Jerome Randle, all-time leading scorer at Cal, hit a 3-pointer to give Eberlein Drive the win.
Shaun Green finished with 21 points with five 3-pointers and five blocks. Dakarai Tucker also scored 21 points.
CHALLENGE ALS 72, UTAH STALLIONS 66
The Stallions, a Utah State alumni-based team, led by double digits in the first half but lost steam by missing 25 of their final 31 3-point attempts to lose to former tournament runner-up Team Challenge ALS.
Spencer Butterfield led the Stallions with 25 points and five made 3-pointers. Danny Berger added 17 points and 13 rebounds.
TEAM FREDETTE 99, CITITEAM BLAZERS 96
Team Fredette, with BYU alum Tyler Haws and coached by Dave Rose — but with its namesake Jimmer Fredette not playing like last year — trailed 54-35 at halftime and by 22 at one point before eventually coming all the way back to defeat a CitiTeam Blazers squad with two former NBA players.
A three-point play from Houston alum Devonta Pollard put Team Fredette up 90-88 to enact the Elam Ending, where the clock is turned off under four minutes to play and a target score is created by adding eight points to the winning team's score. The first team to the target score (in this game, 98) wins.
Former NCAA Tournament star Rob Gray of Houston drove the lane and scored to put Team Fredette up 97-94. After two Blazers free throws from Malcolm Thomas, former Bowling Green star Jordon Crawford nailed a stepback jumper to give Team Fredette the win.
Gray finished with 31 points to lead all scores. Crawford and Jeff Ledbetter each scored 20 in the win.
Team Fredette faces Team Challenge ALS in the second round at 9 p.m. Friday.