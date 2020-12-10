A Uintah bull rider won a championship belt buckle this week at the Junior World Finals Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.
Trace Redd, 15, won the bull riding championship in the 14-15 age division, scoring 73 and 76 in his first two rounds before scoring an 85.5 ride in the finals.
That put him comfortably ahead of second-place finisher Wacey Schalla’s 81.5 final-round score. Redd’s three-round score was 234.5, which was 7.5 points ahead of second place.
In 2017, Redd, then 12 years old, won the Utah junior high state championship in bull riding. In an interview in June 2017, he told the Standard-Examiner he was inspired by the memory and success of his late brother Ty, who died in 2011.
Like the National Finals Rodeo, the Junior World Finals were moved from Las Vegas to the Dallas area due to COVID-19 restrictions.
As recently as late September, there was no word on a host site for both the NFR and Junior World Finals before both organizations found the Dallas area as a home for one year only.
TYLER BINGHAM IN HOSPITAL
Box Elder County bull rider Tyler Bingham is currently in the ICU in a Texas hospital after suffering severe injuries during his ride at the National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday night.
Bingham rode Spotted Demon in Round 7 when he was bucked off the bull. As that happened, the bull’s head hit Bingham’s head and knocked him out onto the ground. One of the bull’s back legs stomped on Bingham, right on his protective vest.
A Wednesday night update from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said Bingham had a concussion.
Jerica Bingham, Tyler’s wife, gave a more detailed Facebook update Thursday morning. Bingham broke three ribs on his left side, two on his right side, broke his sternum, his left clavicle, has a hematoma under his sternum, bruised lungs and a bruised heart, according to Jerica.
“We are so overwhelmed with love and prayers from everyone! We are working on getting back to each of you, but THANK YOU! It really does mean the world to us,” she wrote.
The post indicated Bingham will kept in the hospital for another day or two to monitor his heart and make sure it heals properly. Bingham was alert and cracking jokes, Jerica wrote.