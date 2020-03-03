Utah State's Sam Merrill and BYU players Yoeli Childs, TJ Haws and Jake Toolson all earned first-team all-conference honors for their respective teams, the conferences announced Tuesday.
Merrill, a Bountiful native, was named to his second consecutive Mountain West Conference first team. He became the fourth player in USU program history to reach 2,000 career points, leading the Aggies with 18.8 points and 4.0 assists per game. His scoring output is second in the conference.
Merrill will also leave Utah State as the best free-throw shooter in school history, and second in assists, 3-pointers made and in minutes played.
He's the first Aggie to get consecutive first-team conference honors since Tai Wesley in 2010-11.
USU big man Neemias Queta was named second team and Justin Bean third.
San Diego State's Malachi Flynn was named MWC player of the year and defensive player of the year, with SDSU's Brian Dutcher winning coach of the year.
In the West Coast Conference, the trio of Childs, Haws and Toolson were all named to the 10-player All-WCC team, the first time since BYU joined the conference in the 2011-12 season it's had three first-teamers.
Toolson was also named the conference's newcomer of the year.
Childs is a first-team player for the third time and Haws for the second.
Childs was denied conference player of the year despite leading the conference in points (22.2) and rebounds (8.9) per game, with Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev winning that nod. Pacific's Damon Stoudamire won coach of the year honors over BYU's Mark Pope.
Conference tournaments for both teams start this week.
Utah State takes the floor for an MWC quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, as the No. 2 seed in Las Vegas.
The WCC tournament bracket advances the top two seeds with byes into the semifinals. BYU, the No. 2 seed, will play at 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, in Las Vegas.