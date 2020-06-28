FARMINGTON — For some time on Sunday, it seemed like Daniel Summerhays was going to have a fairytale ending to his professional golf career.
That is, if his pro career ends this weekend as he intended.
Summerhays shot a blistering 9-under 62 in the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship, finishing at 20-under overall and holding the clubhouse lead for several hours.
But Paul Haley II and Kyle Jones ended the day at 20-under overall after each carding Sunday rounds of 3-under and forcing a three-person playoff.
Summerhays was eliminated from the playoff after recording a bogey on the first hole.
Still, that Summerhays found himself in contention Sunday was the big story for the Farmington native playing his final pro tournament on his home course at Oakridge Country Club.
He alternated birdies and pars from holes 3-9 then, at one point, was 10-under for his round after going eagle-birdie-birdie on holes 15-17. He finished with a bogey on the 18th when his par putt stopped millimeters short.
Eventually, Jones birdied the second playoff hole and won the tournament as rain and wind moved into the area.
Summerhays has heavily indicated this would be his last pro tournament but, since he finished in the top 25 of this event, he qualifies for next week's Korn Ferry Tour event in Colorado.
On Friday, he told reporters that he "might as well" play in that tournament if he qualifies, since he and his family are driving to Missouri next week to visit his wife's family.
Fremont High and BYU alumnus Patrick Fishburn started the day 12-under overall and finished at 13-under, tied for 36th place, after bogeying three holes on the back nine.