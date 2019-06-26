FARMINGTON — Professional golf is in Farmington this weekend at Oakridge Country Club.
The course is hosting the Utah Championship, a tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour, which was previously called the web.com tour, one level below the Professional Golf Association (PGA).
Farmington native Daniel Summerhays will compete in the tournament along with fellow Utah native Zac Blair.
The field will feature another notable name for those familiar with golf in Utah: Preston Summerhays, who received one of three sponsor's exemptions into the tournament field.
One might recall the 16-year-old Summerhays, who lives in Arizona but plays golf in Utah in the summers and whose uncle is Daniel Summerhays, won the Utah State Amateur last summer.
According to a tournament press release, spectator parking is available at the Legacy Event Center in Farmington which will have free shuttles to take spectators to the golf course.
General admission tickets start at $10 with proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of Weber-Davis. The tournament will also be televised live on Golf Channel from 4-7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.