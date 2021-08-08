Northern Utah professional golfer Patrick Fishburn finished strong in this weekend's Utah Championship golf tournament at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington.
Joshua Creel, a 31-year-old Oklahoman, won the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship at 24-under overall. Creel fired a 7-under 64 on Sunday to go with his opening-round 63 from Thursday to won by two shots over 25-year-old Florida resident Hayden Buckley, former UNLV golfer Taylor Montgomery and 31-year-old Peter Uihlein.
Fishburn, a BYU graduate by way of Fremont High, shot a final-round, 6-under 65 to finish tied for 35th place in the event. Overall, he finished 14-under for the tournament, plagued by some missed opportunities with his wedges the first two rounds.
On Sunday, the long-hitting Fishburn was 4-under through his first eight holes, including birdies on the fifth, seventh and eighth holes. He birdied hole Nos. 10 and 15 and completed a bogey-free round.
Fishburn had chances to go even lower than 6-under. He had eagle putts on all three of the course's Par 5s and missed all of them, but still converted two-putt birdies each time.
Fishburn said Thursday it costs anywhere from $2,500-3,500 per week to play on the KFT and his T35 finish, according to the tour's payscale, means he should bring home enough prize money to break even this week.
At issue for him now is the season standings. Fishburn needs to be in the top 75 of the year-end KFT standings to qualify for the tour finals, which start in two weeks. His Utah Championship performance helped him improve from his No. 82 ranking, but only up one spot to No. 81.
Next week's tournament is at the Indian Creek Golf Course just outside Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, Fishburn finished tied for 44th at 1-under overall for the tournament (11-under was the winning score last year).