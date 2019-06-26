Wednesday brought peak marketing exposure for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.
Adidas formally released images and details of Mitchell's new signature sneaker while the guard entering his third year with the Jazz also penned and published a piece called "The Dream" to The Players' Tribune in which he and his mother detail Mitchell's path to the NBA.
The shoe, which Mitchell teased during warmups late last season, is called the D.O.N. and is a collaboration between Adidas and Marvel.
The first model of shoe is called "Issue #1," a nod to the comic book industry, and will come in four colors each based on versions of the Spider-Man superhero character, playing off Mitchell's nickname, "Spida."
The first colorway is a bright red and blue combination based on the original Spider-Man, which begins selling online on July 1 and hits retail stores July 5.
A black and pink colorway is available July 18, a black and green shoe on Aug. 1, and a red and metallic gold shoe on Aug. 31. The shoe is priced at $100.
Mitchell also appears in a new advertisement with current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland for the upcoming movie release of "Far From Home" which he posted to Twitter on Tuesday.
Classic hotel bag mix-up, but I’m totally cool with it. @tomholland1996 Can I keep it? #SpiderManFromHome #ad pic.twitter.com/02bBATSTE8— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 25, 2019
D.O.N. stands for Determination Over Negativity, which is what Mitchell said was his mantra in his piece published to The Players' Tribune on Wednesday.
Mitchell — with interjections from his mother, Nicole — tells his story from childhood to being drafted, describing what was behind his meteoric rise at the University of Louisville and becoming a first-round draft pick.
"I’m probably not supposed to say this, but the truth is, there were so many times when I thought about quitting basketball, even when I was at Louisville. My freshman year, I shot 18 for 72 from three. I’ll never forget that number. That’s 25%," Mitchell wrote. "It was such an intense environment, plus you gotta go to class, you have to handle your business. It was a lot to handle. There were nights when I used to go back to my dorm and lock the door and just break down. Literally, sitting there, like, “Is this really what I want to do? Am I good enough?”
That summer, he wiggled his way into late-night pickup games at Louisville packed with NBA players. Then as a sophomore, he said a supportive text from his little sister "probably changed my whole life" and led him to becoming a star to close the season.
He was relieved to know that, while drafted by the Denver Nuggets, he was being traded to Utah.
"It’s no disrespect to Denver at all, but it was a much better fit in Utah, and I absolutely fell in love with the city during my workout with them," he wrote. "I genuinely love Utah. The way that the city embraced me as a rookie is something that I didn’t even think was possible."
Mitchell, 22, averaged 23.8 points and 4.2 assists per game last season as the Jazz finished 50-32. While free agency has yet to play out, expectations are growing for Utah after trading for point guard Mike Conley, who averaged a career-best 21.1 points per game last season.
The veteran Conley, 31, and Mitchell could combine to become the first Jazz teammates to each score 20 or more points per game since 1991-92 when Karl Malone (28.0) and Jeff Malone (20.2) accomplished the feat and led the Jazz to a 55-27 record.
They will take the floor with center Rudy Gobert, who was named the NBA's defensive player of the year for the second straight season earlier this week.