When the struggling New Orleans Jazz moved to Salt Lake City, the NBA was far from the mega-league it is now, now with multiple national TV contracts and where even small-market teams hold billion-dollar valuations.
That same spring and summer of 1979 when the Jazz moved into town, Larry H. and Gail Miller purchased Toyota of Murray and entered the car dealership business. Little did they know that in six years, they'd become the couple that would take a considerable risk to save the Jazz and make them the professional sports anchor for the state.
"That was the beginning of unimaginable proportions for us and our family, as far as adventures," Gail Miller said Wednesday.
That 35-year legacy is being placed into new hands, Gail assured, when she announced the Larry H. Miller Group is selling a majority share of the Utah Jazz to Ryan and Ashley Smith, with Ryan, the founder of tech company Qualtrics, serving as the team's governor on the NBA Board.
Forbes and The Athletic report Smith will take an 80% share of the team and Gail Miller and the LHM Group retains 20% as minority ownership.
"Today is a day I have never been able to imagine," Gail Miller said, seemingly with equal parts gratitude for the journey and sorrow for its end.
At the end of Wednesday's press conference about the change, Miller presented Ashley Smith with an encased basketball to pass on the tradition of Sam Battistone, who gifted the same to the Millers when they took full control of the Jazz in 1986.
To Ryan, she gave an encasement holding a large novelty key and a personalized letter. That letter, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, expresses full faith and confidence in Ryan to be a first-class owner who brings joy to fans and elevates the franchise to new heights.
"Enjoy your journey, be happy together as a family and be abundantly successful in all you do," the end of the letter reads.
Ryan Smith, a Utah native and resident of Provo, used the words "honored" and "humbled" in describing his role of following Gail Miller.
Those words reflect someone familiar with the team's journey and its proud place in the Utah experience.
Battistone founded the Jazz in 1974. Despite having one of the game's most electrifying players in Pete Maravich, the team fell on hard times due to lack of corporate sponsorship interest and a high entertainment sales tax reported to be 11%.
Battistone moved the team to Utah in 1979 but the Salt Palace sold out only six times in the first four seasons, the Jazz sold No. 3 draft pick Dominique Williams in 1982 for $1 million cash and, by 1985, explorations were well underway to sell the team after the best season resulted in a net loss of $1 million, according to a Deseret News report.
That year, an investment outreach program with the goal to keep the Jazz in Utah sought 30 people to invest $100,000 each to buoy the franchise and keep it from moving to Miami, according to a report from Family Business Magazine.
Instead of becoming one person in a massive ownership group, Larry Miller was more interested in pushing his chips to the middle and becoming half-owner, which he did for $8 million on April 11, 1985.
And that only kept the Jazz in Salt Lake City for one year.
Battistone then put up his half of the team for sale and was deep in talks with an investor who wanted to move the team to Minnesota before Larry Miller pushed another $14 million across the table to become full owner on June 16, 1986.
And it wasn't until 1991 when the Millers saw the building of a new downtown arena to completion that the team's spot in Utah finally found a firm foundation. The team carried a consecutive sellout streak of 209 games into 1993 and this February, before the coronavirus pandemic ended basketball being played in home arenas, the Jazz crossed a 100-game sellout mark.
The Jazz made the playoffs in 20 consecutive seasons from 1984 to 2003, the fourth-longest streak in NBA history and, with John Stockton and Karl Malone leading the team, Finals runs in 1997 and 1998 brought Jazz enthusiasm to a fever pitch across the state.
Gail has led ownership of the team after Larry's death in 2009.
"We've treasured that stewardship and especially the unifying influence it's had on our city, our state and even across the country and the world," she said.
Wednesday’s press conference was a reminder of the ownership situation the Jazz and the community have experienced for 35 years. Though not totally overcome with on-the-surface emotions like Larry often carried in his public speaking, Gail’s voice broke as she closed her remarks.
“Selling the Utah Jazz was a huge decision,” she said. “I want to thank my family, who has been very supportive and unified; the players, the coaches and staff; our employees and our partners; and especially our fans. ... I also want to thank Larry for making this absolutely remarkable journey possible. We love all of you and we care about all of you, and we appreciate your support all these years.”
That emotion seemed to carry to Ryan Smith as he began his turn to speak.
“Gail, we couldn’t be more humbled, we couldn’t be more honored with your trust,” he said. “Your 35-year stewardship and legacy is one that I believe, as Utahns, we’re all in debt to you and the Miller family. Our commitment is that we’re going to build on that legacy.”