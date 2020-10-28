When Ryan Smith took his turn to speak Wednesday after Gail Miller announced her family and the company she oversees was selling a majority interest of the Utah Jazz to Smith and his wife Ashley, the Utah native laid out his basketball interests.
“There’s really no secret about my interest in the Jazz. I grew up watching the Jazz. This is the team I cheered for. I played Junior Jazz, I dreamed of playing for the Jazz,” Smith said.
“As I was sitting there this week with my kids in the Junior Jazz program that you guys started, with hundreds of kids running around, the legacy you’ve created is untouchable,” he told Miller. “The Jazz are a gift to this whole community, that’s how we view it.”
He hinted that sports or NBA ownership was possible prior to this week.
“There’s not really another team or another opportunity we would do this with, and there’s no one I’d rather do it with than my wife Ashley,” he said. “She’s been pretty wise in not letting us explore other opportunities outside of Utah at the level that maybe opportunities have come up.”
Some areas of the NBA community were stunned to see Ryan and Ashley Smith at the press conference, simply because of their youth.
“Wow. @RyanQualtrics is 40!” tweeted Ramona Shelburne, an NBA insider for ESPN — though most reports age Smith at 42.
Smith’s ability to take on what is a reported 80% share of a franchise valued at $1.66 billion goes back to the self-starting of his family’s tech company Qualtrics.
Qualtrics was founded in 2002 by the Provo-based family, as Ryan and Jared Smith used technology first developed by BYU researcher and professor Scott Smith, their father, according to the Deseret News. It provided a survey tool for academics and eventually grew into a robust data analysis company for businesses.
The company grew on its own financial success and not on investments from venture capitalists, eventually adding investors before Smith was offered $500 million for the company in 2012, which he declined.
In 2018, Qualtrics cashed in on a purchase offer from German software company SAP at $8 billion. Ryan Smith stayed on to run Qualtrics under the SAP umbrella.
A 2017 Forbes piece says Smith has a basketball court in his basement and installed a half-court setup at Qualtrics headquarters. In March 2019, he tweeted about how Jazz center Rudy Gobert “gets no respect” and included a list of Gobert’s statistical rankings.
Smith’s involvement with the team goes beyond basketball interest. In 2017 after the NBA approved jersey sponsorship patches, Smith signed on with the Jazz but didn’t promote Qualtrics. Instead, the Jazz wear “5 For The Fight” patches that promote Smith’s cancer research charity. It’s the only movement-based jersey sponsor in the league and has raised $25 million.
As NBA players have sometimes become at odds with team owners in increasingly using their voices to advocate for social and racial justice — which came to a head this year with police shootings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, both in or nearby NBA franchise cities — Smith appears to be on board with player sentiments that led to on-court demonstrations and even a day of boycotts during the playoffs, led by the Milwaukee Bucks.
When a longtime business partner wrote an open letter telling the Jazz last month that they were canceling their longtime sponsorship and business suite at the arena over player demonstrations and use of the phrase Black Lives Matter, Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tweeted: “It’s your right to do that, just like it’s ours to kneel.”
Smith concurred, tweeting: “Will be easy to fill the suite with all the amazing companies in Utah. If @utahjazz can’t... Happy to take it over and give to underrepresented and minority groups this season.”
In June, Smith made public that he was matching all donations from Qualtrics employees for the space of three months to the ACLU, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter, Black Girls Code, Campaign Zero, Black Visions Collective and the Equal Justice Initiative.
“This is one of many initiatives we’re working on. We need change now,” he said.
In terms of funding a basketball franchise, there’s optimism about the Smiths’ takeover.
“Smith is generally regarded as having deeper pockets than the Millers do at this point; in part because of the cash generated by Qualtrics sale to SAP, and in part because his business is more insulated to the specific economic concerns of a pandemic than the Miller group’s,” Andy Larsen wrote for The Salt Lake Tribune. “So while there’s still some uncertainty as to what the Jazz will be able to financially pull off this offseason, Smith’s entrance into the picture is considered a positive from a financial point of view.”
To sum it up, a superfan with deep pockets now writes the checks and calls the shots — and fans who have long worried about any sale signaling the loss of their team from Utah can probably rest easy.
“We love basketball, we love the Jazz and we really love Utah,” Ashley Smith said Wednesday. “For us the Jazz has been about love, for our little family ... it’s about spending time together, it’s about sharing experiences, sharing victories or losses or lessons learned, and hard work, and all the ups and downs that come with any great adventure.
“We’re really grateful to the Millers and their trust in us to be stewards over what they have built. ... We’re committed to their vision, we’re committed to Utah and we’re committed to the Jazz. So let’s go!”