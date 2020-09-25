The Utah Jazz are reported to have completed its coaching bench with a new hire to Quin Snyder’s staff.
The Jazz are hiring former New Orleans general manager Dell Demps as assistant coach, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wonjarowski.
Demps replaces Johnnie Bryant, who was hired by the New York Knicks.
After an eight-year playing career in the NBA and mostly overseas, the undrafted player out of Pacific coached for two seasons as an assistant in what was then called the NBA D League before beginning a nearly 20-year run as a scout and a front-office executive.
Most recently, Demps was the general manager for the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans for nine seasons before becoming embroiled in the saga that saw Anthony Davis sit out in a trade request.
Wojnarowski reports Demps had recently spent time with Snyder during Jazz practices. The two worked together for the Austin Toros — Demps the GM, Snyder the head coach — for three seasons in the D League.
Wojnarowski also reports the Jazz are hiring Keyon Dooling to a player development role. Dooling played 13 years in the NBA and played for Snyder in college. Most recently, Dooling worked as a wellness counselor and mental health advocate for the NBA Player’s Association.