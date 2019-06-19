Thursday's NBA Draft just got a whole lot less interesting for the Utah Jazz but, in its place, the 2019-20 season will have all kinds of high hopes and expectations.
The Jazz traded three players and two draft picks to acquire Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Mike Conley, multiple outlets reported Wednesday morning.
The deal was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The Jazz send Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver and Grayson Allen to Memphis, as well as this year's No. 23 overall draft pick and a future first-round pick, according to the reports.
Conley is due to make $66 million over the next two seasons, years that coincide with budding star Donovan Mitchell still being in his rookie contract.
The structure of the deal makes it likely Utah will exercise the $16.9 million team option on the longest-tenured Jazz player, Derrick Favors, to keep him for the coming season. Several writers have already expressed their opinion that this move makes the Jazz a top-three team in the Western Conference.
The Jazz also hold on to young but oft-injured guard Dante Exum in hopes his potential comes to fruition. He was somewhat thought to be a required piece in such a trade for Conley.
Conley, a 12-year veteran out of Ohio State University, averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game to go with 6.4 assists last season, and is a career 37.5% 3-point shooter.
The teams cannot make the trade official until July 6.