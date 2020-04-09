As the novel coronavirus pandemic and measures to mitigate the virus' spread continue to keep sports on hold, the Utah Jazz are adding more games to the team's "Jazz Playback" series.
The Jazz are adding 12 more game replays to the AT&T SportsNet television schedule over the next month, the team announced Thursday. The broadcasts are in addition to the 11 games previously scheduled between March 20 and April 13.
The added game replays begin April 15 and air through May 11 on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule.
Fans can join members of the broadcast team on UtahJazz.com and the Utah Jazz Facebook Watch channel starting at approximately 6:45 p.m. MDT prior to each 7 p.m. re-air, the team said in its announcement. Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey and other guests will provide analysis, commentary and memories prior to tip-off.
Highlights of the additional 12 games include Joe Johnson's buzzer-beating bucket to beat the Clippers in the first game of the 2017 playoffs, Donovan Mitchell's first 40-point performance, a playoff triple-double from Ricky Rubio and throwing back to Paul Millsap's "Miracle in Miami."
All replay broadcasts begin at 7 p.m. The schedule for the 12 additional games is as follows:
• April 15: at Sacramento from March 5, 2017; Gobert's buzzer-beating tip-in winner
• April 17: vs. New York from March 22, 2017; Gobert goes for 35 and 15
• April 20: at LA Clippers from April 15, 2017; Johnson opens playoffs with buzzer-beater
• April 22: vs. New Orleans from Dec. 1, 2017; Mitchell's first 40-point game
• April 24: vs. Golden State from Jan. 30, 2018; Jazz beat up unbeatable Warriors
• April 27: vs. San Antonio from Feb. 12, 2018; Jazz beat Spurs in thriller
• April 29: vs. Oklahoma City from April 21, 2018; Rubio playoff triple-double
• May 1: vs. Boston from Nov. 9, 2018; Ingles scores 27 in home win
• May 4: at Boston from Nov. 17, 2018; Mitchell posts 28 in road win
• May 6: at LA Clippers from Dec. 28, 2019; Jazz grab big road win
• May 8: at New Orleans from Jan. 6, 2020; Bogdanovic scores 35
• May 11: at Miami from Nov. 9, 2010: Millsap's "Miracle in Miami"