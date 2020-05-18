The Utah Jazz and AT&T SportsNet are extending their schedule of "Jazz Playback" programming as the sports shutdown related to the new coronavirus pandemic continues past two months.
AT&T SportsNet will air classic Jazz contests every Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the next four weeks, bringing the total of replayed games to 35.
So far, the network has aired mostly recent classics from Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert teams but this time the broadcasts will reach back to the peak of the John Stockton/Karl Malone era, fresh off the conclusion of ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary that culminated Sunday with Utah's battles with the Chicago Bulls.
A new batch of 12 replays began Monday with the first of three games during "1998 Bulls week." The next week focuses on Donovan Mitchell, the third week on the 1997 NBA Finals and the final week on Rudy Gobert.
All games will air at 7 p.m. MDT on AT&T SportsNet.
Below is the schedule for the new set of "Jazz Playback" replays:
May 18: at Chicago from Jan. 25, 1998: Malone double-double
May 20: vs. Chicago from Feb. 4, 1998: Stockton rallies Jazz from 24 down
May 22: vs. Chicago from June 3, 1998: Jazz win Game 1 of NBA Finals
May 25: vs. Denver from April 9, 2019: Mitchell ties career-high 46 points
May 27: at Phoenix from Feb. 2, 2018: Mitchell goes 7 of 9 from 3
May 29: vs. OKC from April 27, 2018: Mitchell scores 38 in playoff win
June 1: at Houston from May 29, 1997: Stockton sends Jazz to Finals
June 3: vs. Chicago from June 6, 1997: Malone nets 37 in Game 3 win
June 5: vs. Chicago from June 8, 1997: Stockton fires to Malone in Game 4
June 8: vs. Dallas from Oct. 30, 2017: Gobert 17 points, 12 reb., 6 blocks
June 10: at New Orleans from Oct. 27, 2018: Gobert 25 points, 14 reb., 4 blocks
June 12: vs. Portland from Dec. 25, 2018: Gobert 18 points, 14 reb., 7 blocks