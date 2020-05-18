Bojan Bodganovic was one of the most reliable players for the Utah Jazz in the 2019-20 season and, it turns out, was playing with an injured shooting wrist most of the time.
The team announced Bodganovic, a 6-foot-8 forward in his first year with the Jazz, will have season-ending surgery on his right wrist to repair a ruptured scapholunate ligament, which helps connect the hand to the forearm in the middle of the wrist.
According to the team, Bodganovic suffered the injury early in the season and played through it but, after recent evaluations from doctors, Bodganovic and the team decided he should have the procedure Tuesday in New York.
The NBA season has been suspended since March 11 due to the new coronavirus pandemic and, since it's currently unclear if the 2019-20 season will resume, it's possible Bogdanovic will not miss any games. The Jazz are 41-23 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.
Bogdanovic, 30 and in his sixth NBA season, was averaged a career-high 20.2 points while adding 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, tallying 11 30-point games and buzzer-beaters to defeat Milwaukee and Houston.
Despite a hurt shooting wrist, Bodganovic was in the middle of his second-best 3-point (41.4%) and free-throw (90.3%) shooting season of his career.
PERRIN TO THE KNICKS
Bogdanvoic's surgery in New York wasn't the only Jazz news tied to the Big Apple on Monday.
The New York Knicks will hire Walt Perrin, a 20-year scouting veteran for the Jazz, as their new assistant general manager. The news was first reported by The Athletic.
Perrin has been Utah's vice president of player personnel for the last 13 years after working the previous seven as director of scouting. He's credited as being the engine of sorts for Utah's large player-evaluation engine that sees the team work out a massive number of prospects each offseason.
Those efforts and Perrin's eye helped the Jazz net unheralded players like Rudy Gobert, Wes Matthews, Joe Ingles and more.
Perrin is the latest addition in a front-office shakeup for the Knicks, which includes new team president Leon Rose, as the franchise tries to shake off an ineptitude that has brought seven straight seasons without making the playoffs and only three postseason appearances in the last 16 seasons.