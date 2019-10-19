Just days before the 2019-20 NBA season, the Utah Jazz and head coach Quin Snyder reached an agreement on a contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
Snyder, entering his sixth season as Jazz head coach, had two years left on his existing contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The new contract "extends multiple years beyond that term," he reported.
The Jazz did not disclose terms of the deal but the team's online report called it "long-term" and says it ensures "one of the league’s top coaches will be in Utah for years to come."
Snyder is 227-183 in five seasons with the Jazz, his first NBA head-coaching job after years as an NBA assistant, college head coach, G League head coach and Euroleague assistant.
“I am thankful that Quin will continue to be our head for the long-term,” said Greg Miller, NBA Governor for the Utah Jazz, in the team's report. “He is a cornerstone of our success. His work ethic, creativity and ability to orchestrate team chemistry are just a few of the things that make him so valuable to our franchise. I look forward to continued improvement as we work to bring a championship to Utah.”
The Jazz open the 2019-20 season on Wednesday, Oct. 23, by hosting Oklahoma City.