The NBA and its teams released the first half of the upcoming 72-game schedule Friday for the 2020-21 season, and it features new wrinkles to play a compressed schedule due to starting two months later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NBA season opens with a doubleheader on Dec. 22. The Utah Jazz open their campaign the next day, a Dec. 23 road game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Utah's first home game is Dec. 26 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Jazz announced two weeks ago that they will allow 1,500 fans per home game (in an 18,000-seat arena), with masks and distancing required.
Some of the oddities include teams playing each other in the same city consecutively. The Jazz do not have any such road trips scheduled but host two such mini-series in Salt Lake City: Jan. 19 and 21 against New Orleans, and Jan. 27 and 29 against Dallas.
January, in particular, highlights the crunch of the schedule. Utah plays 17 games in the month, which includes both a seven-game road trip and a six-game homestand.
From Jan. 3-13, the Jazz play in San Antonio, Brooklyn, New York, Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland and Washington. From Jan. 19-29, Utah hosts New Orleans twice, Golden State, New York, and Dallas twice.
Utah draws seven back-to-backs just in the first half of the schedule (three at home, four on the road).
The Jazz play the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers once in the first half, a Feb. 24 home game airing on ESPN. Utah also hosts a back-to-back as the calendar turns, playing Phoenix on Dec. 31 and the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 1, 2021.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
By Tim Reynolds, Associated Press
Playing twice in the same city is by design, with the NBA doing so to limit the amount of actual travel this season as teams look for any edge in the quest to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. Teams still play half of their games on the road, of course. But the mileage that teams save by playing twice in one place adds up quickly — examples included the Los Angeles Lakers playing twice at San Antonio in a three-day span on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, and Toronto playing both of its road games for the season at Indiana on a back-to-back dates, Jan. 24 and 25.
The dreaded stretches of four games in five nights remain out of the schedule; the NBA did away with those in recent years to try to not overtax players and their bodies. Teams will take an average 7.5 road trips in the first half, which represents a 22% drop over the first 36 games of a usual schedule — and one-game trips have been cut nearly in half, down 44%.
As the NBA previously announced, opening night is Dec. 22 with two games: Golden State at Brooklyn, and the Los Angeles Clippers playing the Los Angeles Lakers.
The season will begin amid a spike in coronavirus cases around the country. The NBA had 48 players, almost 9%, test positive between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 as teams returned to their home markets to prepare for the start of training camps.
Teams all got the first 37 or 38 games of their schedule Friday, those dates going through March 4. The league is expected to release the remainder of the schedule in February, with the regular season expected to go until mid-May.
The second half — which will include any games from the first half that get postponed and can be reasonably rescheduled — will be followed by the play-in tournament for the final seed in each conference from May 18 through May 21. The playoffs start May 22.
MLK DAY
There are 10 games this year on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including the traditional home games for Atlanta and Memphis.
The lineup for Jan. 18: Orlando at New York, Cleveland at Washington, Minnesota at Atlanta, Detroit at Miami, San Antonio at Portland, Phoenix at Memphis, Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Dallas vs. Toronto in Tampa, Houston at Chicago and Golden State at the Los Angeles Lakers.
SUPER SUNDAY
There are five games scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 — all tipping off between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern, meaning they should all be done long before kickoff of the NFL title game in Tampa. The Raptors aren’t playing at their temporary Tampa home that day.
FINALS REMATCH
Miami plays the Lakers in an NBA Finals rematch in Los Angeles on Feb. 20; the Lakers won’t play at Miami until the second half of the season.