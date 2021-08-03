A day after the Utah Jazz locked up the return of point guard Mike Conley, the team has reportedly added a veteran, versatile presence in Rudy Gay, who has agreed to a two-year deal with the Jazz, the second year a player option, according to ESPN and others.
The Athletic reports his deal is worth $12.1 million total.
Gay, who turns 35 in two weeks, is a 15-year pro out of UConn. He's spent the last four seasons redefining his career with the Spurs after a torn Achilles ended his tenure in Sacramento in 2017.
At 6-foot-8, Gay played the four for San Antonio at about 22 minutes per game. Moving from a primary or secondary wing-scoring role to one of defensive versatility and toughness, Gay's scoring averages dipped from 18-20 points per game to 12 in San Antonio — though his 5.6 rebounds per game stayed close to previous averages in less minutes. He shot 36.4% from 3 with the Spurs, peaking at 40.2%.
The Jazz retained Conley, signed Gay and added Baylor rookie and guard Jared Butler through the draft. Utah previously traded Derrick Favors to Oklahoma City for cash and a future draft pick, and shooting free agent Georges Niang is reportedly signing with Philadelphia.
ROUNDUP
Tuesday was another active day of NBA agreements. As reported by ESPN, The Athletic, the Associated Press and Yahoo Sports, here's a rundown:
Steph Curry reached a four-year, $215 million contract extension with Golden State.
The Lakers were busy. Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Talen Horton-Tucker all reached free-agent deals with the Lakers. This came a day after Los Angeles reached agreements with Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington, which followed their draft-night trade for Russell Westbrook.
DeMar DeRozan is headed to Chicago, who will send Thad Young and Al-Farouq Aminu to San Antonio; Patty Mills will play for Brooklyn on a two-year deal; Cameron Payne will return to Phoenix; Minnesota sent Ricky Rubio to Cleveland for Taurean Prince; Nemanja Beljica is set for Golden State; Rodney Hood will go to Milwaukee; Andre Drummond signed to Philadelphia; Robin Lopez signed with Orlando; Norm Powell, Tony Snell, and Cody Zeller will play in Portland; Markieff Morris is headed to Miami.