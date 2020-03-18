Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and a 5.7 magnitude earthquake and numerous aftershocks that shook up the Wasatch Front on Wednesday, Utah Jazz fans got some small relief as the team announced recent classics would re-air on the team's cable home, AT&T SportsNet.
The "Jazz Playback" games were scheduled to begin Wednesday night with an overtime matchup between Utah and Portland from 2017, tipping off a schedule of 11 game replays set to air over the next month as the NBA joins nearly every sports league in the world, both college and pro, in suspension or hiatus in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The "Jazz Playback" re-air dates coincide with the schedule of games that would otherwise be taking place to end the 2019-20 NBA regular season.
"Jazz Playback will give fans the opportunity to re-experience 11 unforgettable Jazz contests on AT&T SportsNet, including Utah’s Game 6 closeout win against Oklahoma City, “Headband Joe’s” performance in Memphis, Donovan Mitchell’s career-best 46-point outpour, Bojan Bogdanovic’s two game-winning buzzer beaters and the Jazz’s first Christmas Day game in over 20 years," the team said in a news release.
All games will air at 7 p.m. MDT on AT&T SportsNet. The remaining 10 games of the broadcast schedule are as follows:
— March 20: vs. Cleveland from Dec. 30, 2017; Donovan Mitchell scores 29 points in win
— March 22: vs. Oklahoma City from April 27, 2018; Jazz close out Thunder in Game 6
— March 26: at Memphis from Nov. 12, 2018; "Headband" Joe Ingles spurs win
— March 28: vs. Golden State from Dec. 19, 2018; Jazz hit 16 3s to top Warriors
— March 30: vs. Portland from Dec. 25, 2018; Jazz top Blazers on Christmas Day
— April 1: at Detroit from Jan. 5, 2019; Mitchell scores 24 in second half
— April 5: vs. Milwaukee from March 2, 2019; Mitchell career-high 46 points
— April 7: vs. Milwaukee from Nov. 8, 2019: Bodganovic hits buzzer-beater
— April 11: vs. Dallas from Jan. 25, 2020: Gobert seals win with block
— April 13: at Houston from Feb. 9, 2020: Bodganovic again beats buzzer