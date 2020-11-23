SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz unveiled new-look City Edition uniforms Monday, which feature an evolution of the gradient theme from the franchise’s iconic original in a continued celebration of the natural wonders across the team’s home state.
The predominantly black uniform displays simplified color bands strikingly positioned on the top half of the jersey and the left leg of the shorts. The asymmetry of the color bands on the shorts are an homage to the team’s late ’90s purple mountain uniform, which included a mountain range on the left leg.
The “Jazz state” logo, which is the outline of the state of Utah embedded with the basketball lines from the primary Jazz logo, has been promoted from the waistband to the right leg of the shorts. The Delicate Arch graphic is now featured on the waistband.
The Jazz also revamped the City Edition court, putting the original yellow-orange-red gradient in the keys and on the sidelines, while turning the baselines black and putting the "Jazz state" logo at center court.
The new Jazz uniforms are the team’s first with black as the dominant color since their alternate uniform worn from the 1998-99 to 2003-04 seasons.
“Our original City Edition uniforms, which featured cascading color bands as the primary design element, have been some of the most popular and best-selling jerseys in franchise history since they were first released in the 2017-18 season,” said Bart Sharp, senior vice president of marketing for the Jazz. “Our latest take on this theme continues to represent how this team belongs to the entire state, as these Jazz uniforms remain the only ones with ‘Utah’ emblazoned across the chest.”
The 5 For The Fight jersey patch, which is sponsored by Qualtrics and worn on all Jazz uniforms, is spotlighted among the color bands on the top half of the jersey. 5 For The Fight, which invites everyone to donate at least $5 in the fight against cancer, is the only cause-related jersey patch in the NBA.
Fan gear will be available Dec. 3 at jazzteamstore.com.