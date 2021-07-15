Several more Northern Utah golfers suffered heartbreak at the 123rd Utah Men's State Amateur Championship as the Rounds of 32 and 16 were staged Thursday at Alpine Country Club in Highland.
But two area golfers each claimed a pair of victories ranging from solid to convincing, and they'll face off at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals: Luke Crapo of Ogden Golf & Country Club, and Kelton Hirsch of Oakridge Country Club (Farmington).
Each claimed a win over a golfer from Park City in the Round of 32.
Crapo, a former Weber State (2016) and Davis High golfer, defeated Colton Tanner 3 and 1. Crapo's lead fell to one hole after Tanner took the 13th, but Crapo won the 16th with a 2, then claimed the 17th to take the match.
Hirsch, a former Viewmont High golfer who just finished his senior year at BYU (and is the 2017 State Am champion), came from behind to take a match 3 and 1 from Justin Shluker. Shluker led from Holes 5-12, but Hirsch won three straight from 13-15 to go 2-up, and won the 17th hole to take the match.
Crapo then beat Denny Job 6 and 4 in the Round of 16. After being 1-up through seven holes, Crapo took five straight holes, then ended it by taking the 14th.
Hirsch defeated Leo Torres of Cedar City 3 and 2. Hirsch won Hole 5 to tie the match, where it then remarkably remained for seven straight holes. Hirsch then won 13-15, and a halved hole on 16 meant the margin was decided for Hirsch.
Jack Sargent (Davis High) took a tough loss in the Round of 32, losing 2 and 1 to Carl Jensen on Jensen's home course after the match sat tied or Sargent 1-up from Holes 1-13.
Two Valley View (Layton) golfers, Reed Nielsen and Cameron Tucker, bowed out in the Round of 32 when losing a playoff hole. Tucker was 5-up with five holes to play before Fox Hollow's Brock Goyen won six consecutive holes to take the match.
ROUND OF 32 RESULTS
Among Northern Utah golfers
Luke Crapo (Ogden G&CC) def. Colton Tanner (Park City GC), 3 and 1
Kelton Hirsch (Oakridge CC) def. Justin Shulker (Park City GC), 3 and 1
Ryan Brimley (Bountiful Ridge GC) def. Darrin Overson (Timpanogos GC), 2 and 1
Carl Jensen (Alpine CC) def. Jack Sargent (Davis High), 2 and 1
Keanu Hiram Lester Akina (Fox Hollow GC) def. Reed Nielsen (Valley View GC), 19 holes
Brock Goyen (Fox Hollow GC) def. Cameron Tucker (Valley View GC), 19 holes
Martin Leon (Bonneville GC) def. Brendan Thomas (Bountiful Ridge GC), 4 and 3
ROUND OF 16 RESULTS
Among Northern Utah golfers
Luke Crapo (Ogden G&CC) def. Denny Job (The Buck Club), 6 and 4
Kelton Hirsch (Oakridge CC) def. Leo Torres (Cedar Ridge GC), 3 and 2
Spencer Dunaway (Timpanogos GC) def. Ryan Brimley (Bountiful Ridge GC), 4 and 2
Full results can be viewed online at uga.org