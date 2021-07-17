In a tournament full of crazy comebacks, close finishes and playoff tiebreakers, the scheduled 36 golf holes weren't enough to decide the match-play championship of the 123rd Utah Men's State Amateur Championship at Alpine Country Club in Highland.
After the two University of Utah golfers were tied after 36 holes, Martín León bested Blake Tomlinson on the third playoff hole, carding a four to Tomlinson's five, to become the 2021 State Am Champion.
Northern Utah's top finisher was Luke Crapo, a former Weber State golfer playing out of Ogden Golf & Country Club who reached the semifinals Friday before bowing out.
Saturday, each golfer won only six holes out of the regulation 36, halving a whopping 24. León, a native of Chile, won three of the first 16 holes to go 2-up, and won the 28th hole to go 3-up.
But Tomlinson, a Salt Lake City native, won four of the final eight holes to force the playoff.