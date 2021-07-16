The last two Northern Utah-native golfers left in the 123rd Utah Men's State Amateur Championship took 20 holes to decide their quarterfinal match Friday morning at Alpine Country Club in Highland.
When it was finally settled, former Davis High and Weber State golfer Luke Crapo defeated former Viewmont High and BYU golfer Kelton Hirsch on their second playoff hole by carding a four to Hirsch's five.
Crapo's run ended later Friday when he fell convincingly to University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson 5 and 4 in the semifinals.
Tomlinson, a Salt Lake City native, will face Utes teammate and Chilean golfer Martin Leon in the two-round final match Saturday.
Crapo and Hirsch played one of the most consistently competitive matches of the tournament Friday morning. Crapo went 2-up through four holes. Hirsch knocked it back to even by winning Holes 8 and 11, and took a one-hole lead by winning on 12.
Crapo answered by winning Holes 13 and 14, and Hirsch knotted it back up by winning Hole 15. They halved the remaining three holes to send it to a playoff and, in terms of strokes, each shot 72 through 18.
They both carded a four on the first playoff hole (Hole 1) before Crapo claimed the victory on the second hole, ending Hirsch's bid to ascend back to the crown after winning the State Am in 2017.
In Crapo's semifinal, Tomlinson put him in rather dire straits early, going 3-up after just five holes and never relenting, going 5-up with four holes left by winning on Hole 14.
FRIDAY RESULTS
Quarterfinals: Luke Crapo def. Kelton Hirsch (20 holes), Blake Tomlinson def. Carl Jensen (2 and 1), Martin Leon def. Dan Horner (19 holes), Spencer Dunaway def. Brock Goyen (2-up)
Semifinals: Tomlinson def. Crapo (5 and 4), Leon def. Dunaway (6 and 5)