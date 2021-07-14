Cameron Tucker never led in 18 holes of his match in the round of 64 at the Utah Men's State Amateur golf tournament Wednesday at Highland's Alpine Country Club.
The Bonneville High alumnus and current Utah State golfer won anyway.
Tucker, facing Nick Killpack out of Bloomington Country Club in St. George, carded a four on the 19th hole of their match while Killpack made five. That sent Tucker through to Thursday's round of 32, also at Alpine, in the match-play rounds of the State Am.
Tucker was 3-down through the first four holes, 2-down through nine and 1-down going into the 18th hole, where he made three and Killpack made four.
Another local former prep golfer, Jack Sargent (Davis High) needed 22 holes to defeat Derek Penman out of Mountain View Golf Course.
The two went back and forth during their match with neither having more than a 2-up advantage. Sargent made a two on the 22nd hole and Penman a three to send Sargent through to Thursday.
Elsewhere, local golfers were eliminated en masse in spite of some good scores from the previous rounds of stroke-play qualifying and what appeared to be some favorable matchups. Both the round of 32 and round of 16 will be contested Thursday.
ROUND OF 64 RESULTS
Luke Crapo (Ogden G&CC) def. Cameron Howe (Mountain Dell GC), 5 & 3
Kelton Hirsch (Oakridge CC) def. Oscar Maxfield (Mountain Dell GC), 1-up
Preston Cheney (Willow Creek GC) def. Hunter Howe (The Barn GC), 3 & 2
Leo Torres (Cedar Ridge GC) def. Jacob Marx (Eagle Mountain GC), 3 & 2
Jack Sargent (Davis High) def. Derek Penman (Mountain View GC), 22 holes
Carter Frisby (Youth on Course Utah) def. Camron Saunders (Eagle Mountain GC), 1-up
Reed Nielsen (Valley View GC) def. Cooper Wayment (Birch Creek GC), 1-up
Landon Herndon (Mick Riley GC) def. Carsen Dopp (Ogden G&CC), 4 & 3
Ryan Brimley (Bountiful Ridge GC) def. Landon Anderson (Oakridge CC), 4 & 3
Brock Goyen (Fox Hollow GC) def. Zach Dallimore (Davis Park GC), 1-up
Cameron Tucker (Valley View GC) def. Nick Killpack (Bloomington CC), 19 holes
Max Brenchley (Alpine CC) def. David Jennings (Valley View GC), 20 holes
Braxton Leetham (Fox Hollow GC) def. Danny Hafen (Valley View GC), 5 & 4