Camron Saunders, a Box Elder High graduate and Dixie State freshman, led the Northern Utah contingent during the two-round qualifying stroke play at the Utah State Men's Amateur golf tournament Tuesday.
With each golfer playing one round at Alpine Country Club (Highland) and another round at Thanksgiving Point (Lehi), Saunders tied for second place by shooting 5-under-par over the two rounds, carding a 70 at Alpine and 69 at Thanksgiving.
Weber State men's golf sophomore Hunter Howe, a Weber High grad, finished tied for eighth in qualifying at 3-under along with Kelton Hirsch, a Viewmont and BYU grad who won the state amateur in 2017 in Ogden.
Recent Davis High grad Jack Sargent finished tied for 10th at 2-under and Layton CPA Reed Nielsen, out of Valley View Golf Course, went 1-under over the two rounds.
Sixteen golfers finished at 4-over and contested a playoff for the final 11 spots.
Among the 16 golfers were David Jennings (Valley View), recent Farmington grad Willard Richards, Bonneville grad and Westminster golfer Zach Dallimore, and Cannon Robison out of Davis Park GC.
Jennings and Dallimore advanced through the playoff while Robison and Richards were eliminated.
The tournament's match play round of 64 begins Wednesday.
AREA GOLFERS IN ROUND OF 64
Camron Saunders (Eagle Mountain GC)
Hunter Howe (The Barn GC)
Kelton Hirsch (Oakridge CC, 2017 State Am champion)
Andrew Cottle (Lakeside GC)
Jack Sargent (Davis High)
Reed Nielsen (Valley View GC)
Ryan Brimley (Bountiful Ridge GC)
Luke Crapo (Ogden G&CC)
Carsen Dopp (Ogden G&CC)
Brendan Thomas (Bountiful Ridge GC)
Jacob Marx (Eagle Mountain GC)
Danny Hafen (Valley View)
Cameron Tucker (Valley View)
Landon Anderson (Oakridge)
David Jennings (Valley View)
Zach Dallimore (Davis Park)