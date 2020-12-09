The Utah Jazz added depth to its guard line Wednesday with the addition of former Chicago Bulls player Shaquille Harrison.
Harrison is entering his fourth NBA season after spending one with the Phoenix Suns and two in Chicago. He's played in 139 games, averaging 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.5 minutes per game, largely in a reserve role.
The 6-foot-4 guard is regarded as a solid defender and has spent time playing point guard and two-guard.
The addition gives the Jazz another NBA-level player on the guard line to spell Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell in spurts. In a condensed 72-game schedule that could see times of planned rest or players in COVID-19 quarantine, Harrison appears to improve Utah's depth and experience, even if he doesn't play every night.
Bees stick with Angels
Major League Baseball teams made their new, shorter lists of affiliated minor league clubs official Wednesday and the Los Angeles Angels have retained the Salt Lake Bees as their Triple-A affiliate. Unlike with short-season leagues, there was no expectation Salt Lake's affiliation was endangered.
"For the past 20 years, the Angels have been our partners in fielding competitive teams with great players and coaches while enhancing our community with fun, family experiences at the ballpark," Bees team president Marc Amicone said in a statement. "It’s an honor to be considered one of the best places to play Minor League Baseball at its highest level."
Boise joining Pioneer League
The Boise Hawks will end 20 years as an affiliated minor league baseball team after missing the cuts announced Wednesday, despite the club's former home, the Northwest League, largely remaining in the MLB fold.
So Wednesday, the Boise club announced it would join the Pioneer League for the 2021 season, expanding the newly independent league to nine teams.
After losing MLB affiliation, the Pioneer League announced last week it had entered into an agreement with MLB to be an "independent partner league" that receives some support from the top level, but shifts the management and payment of players and coaches away from the parent clubs onto each Pioneer League team.
"The PBL is in the early stages in constructing and operating model for the MLB Partner League in 2021. We welcome any opportunity for the return of Boise to the PBL — one of our original clubs in 1939 who continued as a member of the league through the 1963 season," league president Jim McCurdy said in a statement.
Boise joins the Idaho Falls Chukars as PBL teams in Idaho; with the Ogden Raptors in Utah; Billings Mustangs, Great Falls Voyagers and Missoula Paddleheads in Montana; and the Rocky Mountain Vibes (Colorado Springs), Grand Junction Rockies and Northern Colorado Owlz (Windsor) in Colorado.
WSU gets lineman commit
Weber State football received a commitment from Beaver High offensive and defensive lineman Jake Eichorn on Wednesday, a 6-foot-6 class of 2021 player who has been part of perhaps the most dominant high school football program in Utah.
The 2021 early signing period is Dec. 16-18. WSU has been quiet during early signing periods since the window was instituted. Additionally, the 2020 season being played in the spring of 2021 does not count against player eligibility, so it's unknown how much signing activity we'll see from the Wildcats next week.