Golfers with Northern Utah ties usually fare well at the Utah State Amateur but, in this 121st edition held at Soldier Hollow in Midway, only two advanced past the round of 32 on Thursday.
And only one remains alive in the match-play tournament: Bonneville High alumnus Cameron Tucker, now a Utah State golfer.
Tucker defeated Derek Penman 1-up in the second round before besting John Reid 4 & 3 in the Round of 16.
Tucker tees off against Elijah Turner at 8 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. Winners of the four matches advance to play again Friday in the semifinals.
Two Northern Utah golfers fell victim to young Preston Summerhays, last year's champion. Summerhays topped Boston Watts (Weber State, Viewmont High) 3 & 2 in the round of 32 before squeaking by a game Reed Nielsen (Layton) 1-up in the third round.
The next-closest a golfer came to advancing was Kelton Hirsch (BYU, Viewmont High), the 2017 champion, who lost in three playoff holes to Steven Croft.
Spencer Wallace (Dixie State, Layton High), Cole Ponich (Davis High graduate headed to BYU) and Braydon Swapp (Utah State, Farr West) all also fell in the round of 32.