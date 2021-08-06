After getting his feet wet as a rookie and riding Milwaukee's wave to the NBA title, Sam Merrill is apparently on the move.
The Bountiful native and Utah State graduate has been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, according to an ESPN report. Adrian Wojnarowski says the Bucks are sending Merrill and two future second-round picks to Memphis for guard Grayson Allen.
After a standout career at Utah State, Merrill was taken with the final pick of the 2020 NBA Draft when the Bucks took him 60th overall. The 24-year-old appeared in 30 games for the Bucks at 7.8 minute per outing, averaging 3 points per game. He shot 44.7% from the 3-point line in limited action.
Merrill is entering the second year of a two-year contract, according to HoopsHype, which paid him $898,310 last season and is set to pay $1,517,981 for the 2021-22 campaign.