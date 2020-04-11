Despite being a junior by athletic eligibility, former Davis High and Utah State guard Abel Porter decided to move on from the Aggies since he would be graduating with a master's degree after the 2019-20 season. He was honored during senior night on Feb. 25, then helped USU win the Mountain West Conference tournament championship.
Porter told the Deseret News he wasn't sure what his "next thing" would be but, on March 13, he entered the transfer portal to field potential offers and see if one more season of basketball would make sense.
Saturday afternoon, Porter officially decided on basketball and committed to Ohio State.
Porter tweeted his commitment with an edited photo of him in an Ohio State uniform.
I've officially committed to play basketball at The Ohio State University — Abel Porter (@Ah_bell) April 11, 2020
Porter, a native of Farmington, is expected to be a backup point guard and shooting guard to CJ Walker and Duane Washington Jr., according to OSU site Eleven Warriors. The Buckeyes lost a handful of guards to transfers and Porter appears able to provide depth to their guard line.
Ohio State finished 21-10 for the 2019-20 season and was considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament before its cancellation. The Buckeyes finished No. 19 in the final AP Top 25.
Porter played in four seasons for Utah State, regaining his lost freshman season after appearing in four games before being injured. He played 95 total games for the Aggies, starting 54 and earning a scholarship midway through his junior season.
Porter started all 34 games for the Aggies this past season, averaging 5.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game.
Following a historic 26-8 season in which the Aggies were ranked as high as No. 15, Utah State now needs to replace the production and leadership of Porter and Bountiful native Sam Merrill on its guard line, and may also lose sophomore center Neemias Queta to the professional ranks.