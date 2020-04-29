Andrew Bogut and Alex Smith became the first pair of athletes from the same school to be drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA and NFL in the same year, and now enter a star-studded 2020 University of Utah Athletics Hall of Fame class together, which the school announced Wednesday.
Lori Baird, volleyball: Baird was a third team All-American and MWC Player of the Year in 2008, finishing her career with 561 total blocks (third in school history).
Andrew Bogut, men’s basketball: A 14-year NBA veteran and three-time Olympian, Bogut was the consensus National Player of the Year for 2004-05 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft. He averaged 20.4 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in his final college season.
Anthony Brown, football: Brown was a third-team All-American in 1994, anchoring an offensive line in a Utah offense that averaged 36.4 points per game, fourth nationally. Utah went 10-2 and finished in the top 10 of the national polls for the first time in school history.
Casey Child, baseball: The outfielder/DH was a first team All-American in 1997, setting still-standing Utah single-season records for hits (104), home runs (31), RBI (97), total bases (227) and slugging percentage (.890). The Angels drafted Child in the 16th round of the MLB Draft.
Amy Timmel Hogue, softball: Hogue was a second team All-American in 1994 as Utah won a school record 51 games. The second baseman set school records by hitting .455 and scoring 55 runs, winning WAC Player of the Year and playing in two College World Series. She is now the program’s 13-year head coach.
Eddie Johnson, football: Johnson was Utah’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,219) and touchdowns (35) before being overtaken by Zack Moss. He recorded two of the eighteen 1,000-yard rushing seasons in school history.
Leilani Mitchell, women’s basketball: Mitchell was a third team All-American and MWC Player of the Year for the 2007-08 season, ranking fourth nationally in assists per game (7.5) and averaging 16.8 points per game.
Alex Smith, football: Smith was the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2004, Smith helped the Utes win the Fiesta Bowl and earn a No. 4 final ranking. He was a first team All-American in 2004, throwing for 2,952 yards and totaling a school-record 42 total touchdowns.