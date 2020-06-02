Former University of Utah and All-American quarterback Lee Grosscup died Monday at age 83, the university announced Tuesday.
“My condolences to the Grosscup family,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “He was a true pioneer in the game of football and forever a source of pride for all fans of Utah Football.”
After a year each at Washington and Santa Monica Junior College, Grosscup transferred to Utah in 1957 and led the country in passing with 1,398 yards and 10 touchdowns. His junior year completion percentage of 68.6% (94 of 137) was a college record for some time and remained a school record until the 2019 season when Tyler Huntley threw 220 of 301 (73.1%).
Grosscup was notable for perfecting the shovel pass and hence, for many years, the throw was called the “Utah pass.” Many current offensive schemes have resurrected use of the shovel pass in the manner Grosscup and the Utes used it.
Despite a shoulder injury as a senior, Grosscup repeated as a first-team all-Skyline Conference selection in 1958.
The Deseret News reports that, in his 1957 performance at No. 8 Army — a 39-33 loss for Utah — Grosscup threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns, earning praise from sportswriters and cementing his status as a bonafide professional prospect.
He was drafted as the 10th overall pick by the New York Giants in 1959, where he played for two seasons, and finished his career in 1966 after stints in various professional leagues.
Grosscup began a broadcasting career in 1966. That included work as a college football analyst for ABC for 20 seasons. He also spent 34 years broadcasting games for Cal football and retired in 2018.
Sports Illustrated, which initially broke the news, reports Grosscup was recovering from hip surgery at a rehabilitation center in Alameda, California. The cause of death is not known, though a spokesperson from Cal says the family confirmed the cause of death was not COVID-19.
“He was just genuinely welcoming. Always had great stories to tell. Could not have been a nicer man,” Cal sideline reporter Todd McKim told Sports Illustrated. “One of my all-time favorite guys in the broadcasting business. He had this absolute love for football. The stories he had going back decades, it was like sitting next an oracle.”