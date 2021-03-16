Utah Colorado Basketball

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak, center, talks with forward Riley Battin (21) and guard Ian Martinez during a time out of a game against Colorado on Jan. 30, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

The University of Utah and 10-year head men’s basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak have parted ways, the school announced Tuesday evening.

Though the nature of the separation is somewhat unclear, a statement from athletic director Mark Harlan indicates Krystkowiak was fired.

“Today, I informed head men’s basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak that I am making a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program. The decision comes after a thorough evaluation of the program — both on and off of the court — as I do with every head coach at the conclusion of their seasons,” Harlan’s statement reads. “Ultimately, our program needs a new voice, a new vision and a new leader who can build upon Larry’s foundation and lead us to greater heights in the years ahead.

“Larry has always been dedicated to our student-athletes, to our University and to the Salt Lake City community, and I am grateful for his decade of service to the University of Utah. In addition, he and his wife Jan have been incredibly generous in supporting University and community initiatives. I want to wish Larry, Jan and their family the very best.”

Krystkowiak was 183-139 (.568) in 10 seasons at Utah, taking the Utes to the NCAA Tournament twice in 2014-15 and 2015-16 when Utah also finished each season ranked, going a combined 53-18 in those seasons.

Utah was 12-13 this season, including an 8-11 mark in Pac-12 Conference play, and was 45-42 in the last three seasons.

Krystkowiak had two years and $7 million left on his contract, the Salt Lake Tribune reports, though his buyout amount is not currently known.

“The costs associated with this termination and the hiring of a new head coach and staff will be fully funded from athletically-generated resources. We will launch an immediate national search for a new head coach,” Harlan said.”

Krystkowiak was a nine-year NBA player, including one season with the Jazz, and coached his alma mater University of Montana, where he was a three-time Big Sky MVP as a player, for two seasons before taking over at Utah. He coached the Griz to consecutive NCAA Tournaments and claimed the Big Sky’s last tournament win in 2006.

