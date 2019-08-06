The NCAA issued its infractions report on self-reported violations by the Utah men’s basketball program Tuesday related to the recruitment of a basketball player in April 2018.
The school says the recruiting violations came by misinterpreting the recruiting calendar and visit limitations.
The NCAA's report says all four Utah men's basketball coaches visited a prospect at his high school during a period when in-person visits were not allowed, and also exceeded the number of permitted official visits when the same prospect visited campus in conjunction with a visit to Salt Lake Community College.
The NCAA says Utah coordinated with the SLCC head coach, who was Todd Phillips, to pay for a prospect's official visit to the state and SLCC, to also have the prospect visit the University of Utah on the same trip.
“While they were inadvertent and unintentional mistakes on our part, and there was never an intent to circumvent any rules, we accept that they were violations and, as the head coach, I am accountable for them,” head coach Larry Krystkowiak said in a statement.
Self-imposed sanctions by the school include two years of probation, a $5,000 fine to the NCAA from the basketball budget, a one-week suspension for associate head coach Tommy Connor served in November 2018, prohibited contact with SLCC coaches or from recruiting SLCC players for one year, and a one-week recruiting ban in July 2018 for all Utah men's coaches.
The NCAA imposed further sanctions: Connor was banned from off-campus recruiting during the July recruiting period, and from contact with Phillips, now an assistant at Utah Valley, for one year; and the school must publicize the circumstances of the violation in the program's media guide, on its website and to recruits.
The committee reversed the sanction of a two-game suspension for Krystkowiak after appeal from the school.