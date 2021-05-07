OGDEN — This weekend, the University of Utah baseball team begins its first of three home series to be played at Lindquist Field in Ogden.
The Utes host a nonconference series against Northern Colorado beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. The series concludes with games at 4 p.m. Sunday and noon Monday.
Admission to Utah's games are $10. Masks are required, per Pac-12 Conference policy.
Utah typically plays home baseball games at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City — but, the Utes have conflicts at home of the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees due to COVID-19 policies from Minor League Baseball. So, the school is relocating nine games to Lindquist Field.
After playing Northern Colorado, the Utes will play two Pac-12 series in Ogden. The first will see Utah host Oregon from May 14-16, and the Utes will battle USC to close the regular season May 27-29.
The moves will ramp up action at Ogden's downtown ballpark after it has been mostly quiet since Sept. 2019 due to the pandemic.
Lindquist Field hosted a doubleheader between Ben Lomond and Ogden high schools on April 8. After this weekend's Utah-Northern Colorado series, the Raptors will host a local tryout May 12-13 at the ballpark before Utah's series against Oregon.
The Raptors open their 2021 Pioneer League season at home May 22-24 against the Boise Hawks before Utah's final Pac-12 series against USC while the Raptors are on the road.