Amid the tumult of the election news cycle, the University of Utah quietly announced a new contract extension for head football coach Kyle Whittingham that ostensibly takes the longtime Utah coach to his retirement.
The Utes announced on Wednesday that Whittingham will remain under contract through December 2027, a month after he turns 68 years old. The extension is an additional four years added to a contract that was set to expire in 2023.
"This vote of confidence makes it very clear to recruits that our program has the full backing of our university, which is vital to our long-term success," Whittingham said in a statement from the school.
Whittingham is in his 16th season as head coach at Utah and his 27th coaching in the program.
Utah is 131-64 (.672) under Whittingham, including 42-39 (.519) in Pac-12 Conference games. The Utes have posted a record above .500 in 13 of his 15 seasons and the program has cranked out NFL prospects at a high volume.
"Whittingham has established a culture in the Utah Football program that not only achieves success on the field, but also in the classroom, the community and in the development of student-athletes for their future beyond their time on campus," Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement.
Utah opens the 2020 season Saturday when it hosts Arizona (1:30 p.m., ESPN2).