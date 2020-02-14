The Wahlquist Junior High boys basketball team clinched its seventh district championship since the 2007-08 season with an 82-58 win against Snowcrest Junior High on Thursday, Feb. 6, in a game at Fremont High School.
Wahlquist's Hunter Hansen sat out eight minutes of the first half due to foul trouble, came back and sank a buzzer-beater 3-pointer before halftime and eventually scored a game-high 32 points.
Twenty of those points came in the third quarter, including three 3s. Hansen made five 3s in the game and shot 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Hansen's scoring outburst keyed a 32-20 third quarter that put Wahlquist ahead 67-39 going into the fourth.
As a whole, the team made 13 3's. Cooper Ulm made five of them, all in the second half, and scored 15 points after sitting most of the first half.
Wahlquist's defense played a big part in the win as well, holding Snowcrest to seven points and one made field goal in the first quarter, and five made field goals and 19 points in the first half.
Hunter Schenck led Snowcrest, making its first district championship game appearance, with 24 points. Porter Hayes scored 15 and Andrew Harris added 12 points for Snowcrest.
Starting in the 2007-08 season, Wahlquist has won seven district championships, but this season's was the school's first since winning the second of back-to-back titles in 2017.