OGDEN — Some of the world's top disc golfers will be in Weber County to determine who's best of the best.
The county is hosting the Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships, with events going from Saturday through June 26. Events will be held at two locations: the course at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden and at Mulligans Creekside Disc Golf in Marriott-Slaterville.
“The best disc golfers in the world are coming to Weber County, and we couldn’t be more excited to see our vision for this event finally come to life,” Jade Sewell, the tournament director, said in a statement. The event had been planned for 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is expected to draw more than 280 "of the best disc golfers on the planet testing their skills on the best courses in the Beehive State," says a press release from the City of Marriott-Slaterville, one of the host cities. According to a roster of planned participants on the PDGA website, competitors come from around the United States, with three coming from Estonia and another from Canada.
A schedule of events is available online at utahworlds2021.com. Spectator passes are available for $50 though the event will also be viewable via the Disc Golf Network.
The PDGA sanctions over 4,000 tournaments around the world each year for professional and amateur disc golfers. “Our courses competed with other locations across the world to host this event,” said Marriott-Slaterville Mayor Scott Van Leeuwen.
There are more than 7,000 disc golf courses around the United States.