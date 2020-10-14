With some precedence on her side, Emily Morgan-King wants to be a winter Olympian.
U.S. Olympic Team coaches have chosen the Weber State senior sprinter for in-person bobsled and skeleton tryouts, according to the school.
Morgan-King is the reigning 100-meter Big Sky outdoor champion, an event she won in 2019. Since the 2020 outdoor season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and spring athletes were given the option of regaining the year of eligibility, she returns for the 2020-21 school year to finish her college career.
Track and other-sport athletes trying out for winter sledding events is a move common to those sports. In fact, Weber State Hall of Famer Billy Schuffenhauer, who is the only athlete in Big Sky history to win the decathlon in three straight years, later became a bobsled pushman and won the silver medal in the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.
But Morgan-King will begin her journey while still competing in the college track season. She goes to Lake Placid, New York, on Thursday and will train with other hopeful Olympians until Nov. 21 after a mandatory two-week quarantine.
Normally, the U.S. team holds a series of combines around the country to try out prospective sledding athletes. Because of the pandemic, coaches received filmed submissions this year of athletes running a 40-yard dash and doing a standing long jump, timed and measured. Coaches liked Morgan-King's performance and invited her to the tryouts.
"I was full of mixed emotions when they reached out. I was ecstatic that they thought I was a promising athlete to transition over to a sliding sport, but I was upset that I would have to leave my team to go try out," Morgan-King said in a release from the school. "After talking with my coaches, they said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and that I need to take it."
WINTER ATHLETES GET ELIGIBILITY
As it did for spring and fall athletes, the NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved extended eligibility for winter sport athletes due to current and possible future impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on their seasons.
Athletes who compete in the 2020-21 season can have that year restored to their eligibility clock. The upcoming basketball season has already been delayed by two weeks and shortened by four games — from 29-31 games starting Nov. 10 down to 25-27 games starting Nov. 25, with game totals depending on participation in multi-team events.
Bracing for possible schedule disruptions, the NCAA has already stipulated that teams must complete only 13 games against Division I opponents to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
The Big Sky recently approved a 20-game conference basketball schedule format in which teams will play each other twice on the same weekend. Those schedules are yet to be released. Weber State pulled out of its previously scheduled multi-team event, the Paradise Jam, after it moved locations and needed to be rescheduled, so the Wildcats can play a total of 25 games this regular season.
BYU, UTAH SHAPE SCHEDULES
BYU and Utah men's basketball teams each announced their participation in separate multi-team events that will help shape their nonconference schedules.
BYU will play two games in the Legends Classic, moved from New York City to the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, on Dec. 2-3. UConn, USC and Vanderbilt make up the rest of the field.
Utah will play three games at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from Nov. 25-27. The rest of the field is Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wichita State. The field is the same as that of the Battle 4 Atlantis event in The Bahamas, which was canceled, except for Dayton replacing Duke.