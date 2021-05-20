After seven Wildcats won titles at the Big Sky Conference championship meet, 17 Weber State track athletes have qualified to compete in the NCAA West Regional championship meet to be held May 27-29 at Texas A&M.
Holders of the top 48 marks in an event across the region were selected to compete at the regional meet. The top 12 from the regional competition advance to the NCAA championship meet June 9-12 at the University of Oregon.
Below are the Weber State athletes qualified to compete at the West Regional.
WOMEN: Emily Morgan-King (100 and 200 meters), Cheyenne Leatham (1500), Lexie Thompson (5,000 and 10,000), Billie Hatch (10,000), Kate Sorensen (400 hurdles), Summer Allen (3,000 meter steeplechase), Bailey Wall (steeplechase), Paige Van Meeteren (high jump), Alyssa Hansen (javelin) and Lauren Olsen (javelin).
Lexie Thompson holds the region's fourth-best 10,000 meter time and sixth-best 5,000 meter time. Summer Allen has the region's fifth-best steeplechase time.
MEN: Christian Allen (10,000), Taylor Dillon (10,000), Bronson Winter (steeplechase), Trey Deveraux (pole vault), Lachlan Burns (pole vault), Xakai Harry (long jump) and Cody Canard (javelin).
The top men's marks are from Northern Utah natives Winter (15th-best steeplechase time) and Harry (17th-best long jump distance).
Of note, BYU is sending 69 athletes to the West Regional, the most from any program to any regional in the country. Southern Utah and Utah State are each sending 10 athletes to the regional meet. Utah Valley is sending five.
Utah sponsors women's track only and is sending four athletes and a relay team. Dixie State sponsors women's track but had no qualifying athletes.