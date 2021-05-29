Weber State's track and field team is sending three senior women to the NCAA national championship meet after their performances over the weekend in the NCAA West Regional hosted by Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
Lexie Thompson took sixth place in the 10,000 meters Thursday with a time of 33:41.75, sending her to the national meet June 9-12, hosted by the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon. In most events, the top 12 finishers advance to the championship meet.
Thompson suffered heartbreak Saturday night in the meet's penultimate event, finishing the 5,000 meter race at 16:05.57, just 0.04 behind the 12th place runner from Boise State, missing qualification to the national meet in a second event.
Summer Allen ran the third-fastest 3,000 meter steeplechase time in school history Saturday, running 9:47.51 to finish in fifth place, sending her to nationals.
Kate Sorensen took third in her preliminary 400 meter hurdles heat Thursday, sending her to Saturday where she ran her season best 57.59 to place fifth and advance to Eugene.
Freshman Bronson Winter was the closest of the Weber State men to nearly qualify, suffering a 13th-place heartbreak of his own in the steeplechase with a time of 8:45.12, just three seconds behind 12th place.
For the men, Christian Allen finished 21st in the 10,000 meters (29:56.38). Taylor Dillon qualified for that event but did not end up racing.
In the pole vault, Lachlan Burns took 20th at 17 feet, 2 3/4 inches, and Trey Deveraux did not clear a jump.
Xakai Harry took 39th in the long jump Wednesday, jumping 23 feet, 4 1/2 inches.
Freshman thrower Cody Canard took 18th in the javelin with a top throw of 206 feet, 6 inches.
For the women, Paige Van Meeteren jumped 5 feet, 7 3/4 inches to take 25th in the high jump Saturday.
Bailey Wall also ran the steeplechase, finishing 34th with a time of 10:36.49. Billie Hatch also ran the 10,000 meters, taking 33rd at 36:04.61.
Emily Morgan-King ran 11.67 in the 100 meters, finishing 45th, and 24.40 in the 200 meters, finishing 46th.
Cheyenne Leatham took 33rd in the 1,500 meters at 4:29.06.
In the javelin, Lauren Olsen threw 138 feet, 3 inches to finish 42nd, and Alyssa Hansen's top throw of 137 feet, 2 inches was good for 44th place.