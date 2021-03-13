OGDEN — Cloudy skies, a stiff, cool breeze, rain sprinkling from the sky and a tough, physical grinder of a game.
After 15 months, Weber State football returned to Stewart Stadium on Saturday afternoon with all its usual trappings and, when the dust settled, the No. 2 Wildcats survived an 18-13 victory over No. 23 UC Davis on a third-quarter surge out of the locker room.
"We’ve got a long ways to go. Hopefully this just propels us on to the next one," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "That’s a dang good UC Davis team. I’ll be shocked if they don’t win a lot of games."
Weber State took the ball to start the second half in a 10-0 hole after the visiting Aggies racked up 44 offensive plays and a modest 178 yards to take the two-score advantage.
Following a half in which WSU gained 56 yards, freshman quarterback Bronson Barron began using his own feet to soften up the UC Davis defense and one of four tuck-and-run rushes came on a fourth-down conversion at Weber's 34.
Hill said that first down pickup sparked his Wildcats to the ensuing three-possession sequence that decided the game.
Continuing that drive, Barron picked and popped the Aggies' defense through the air in a no-huddle attack that finally induced UC Davis into a timeout to stop the onslaught with Weber entering the red zone.
Barron rushed for 6 yards on first-and-goal from the 10, then a pass interference penalty in the end zone set up freshman running back Dontae McMillan with a 2-yard scoring sweep.
WSU trotted out its fake-PAT formation that converted for two when receiver Haze Hadley took the snap, tucked the ball, then rose to loft a pass to freshman Logan Snyder in the end zone to make it 10-8.
UC Davis answered with a QB run package that used usual starter Hunter Rodrigues and freshman Trent Tompkins to pepper WSU's defense with zone-read rushes.
"They did a phenomenal job with misdirection plays, getting the quarterback involved in the run game and doing some things that got us a little out of whack with our run defense ... they did a great job with that stuff," Hill said.
But a pair of individual plays spurred on the WSU rally.
On third-and-3 from the Weber 43, UC Davis sent receiver motion and the blocking scheme left, and Rodrigues took the snap right to the empty side with plenty of green field ahead of him — except safety Desmond Williams, who stopped Rodrigues in his tracks for a 1-yard gain.
The Aggies went for it on fourth-and-2 and safety Preston Smith made a read on another QB run, shot upfield and dropped Rodrigues for a loss.
"That was 100% the play call and I was just in the right position at the right time to make it," Smith said.
Despite facing a high quantity of plays in some stretches, WSU's defense allowed only six points in the final 46 minutes of the game.
"We're resilient, we're hard-nosed, we're physical," Smith said. "We're going to keep hitting you in the mouth. We don't care if we have to be out there for 120 plays or 50. We'll keep coming with the same mindset."
Those two tackles gave Weber State a 55-yard field that it needed just two plays to punch in.
Barron connected with Ty MacPherson on a 45-yard strike and Daniel Wright Jr. rushed it in from 10 yards out, bulling his way the final 3 yards after contact, to put WSU up 15-10 with 3:29 left in the third quarter.
Isaiah Gomez converted a 38-yard field goal for the Aggies to make it 15-13 with 12:14 left in the game, but UC Davis didn't cross midfield again.
Eddie Heckard jumped a route in the middle of the field to pick off Rodrigues and set up the Wildcats with a 26-yard field, which resulted in Kyle Thompson's first career field goal. His 41-yarder put Weber State up 18-13 with 8:19 left.
After an offensive pass interference penalty backed UC Davis up to a third-and-28, Rodrigues lofted a deep pass that Smith intercepted at the WSU 40.
The Wildcats milked nearly four minutes off the clock before punting to the UC Davis 4 with 1:44 left and, without any timeouts, the Aggies barely threatened the midfield stripe. WSU defensive back Maxwell Anderson, who made several key stops on the ground and in the air throughout the game, wrapped up Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. on a pass play at the UC Davis 40 as time expired and before Gilliam could pitch the ball to keep the final play alive.
Barron finished 13 of 29 for 136 yards. He struggled through a 4-of-12 first half that produced 17 yards; he and speedster Rashid Shaheed missed a pair of first-quarter deep balls that could have changed the game. Barron overthrew the first going down the left sideline on WSU's first possession, Shaheed dropped the second at the goal line on the second possession.
"Bronson will learn a ton from this and our offense should learn a lot from this," Hill said. "We were two plays from him throwing for 200 yards just on those two plays in the first half, he just barely misses Rashid. So we'll be alright, and Bronson's going to be alright."
Between those series, UC Davis scored its only touchdown in its last four games in Ogden when Rodrigues took a hit as he threw on third-and-6, roping the ball to tight end McCallan Castles at the front of the end zone and just out of Williams' reach for a 15-yard touchdown.
Gomez added a 40-yard field goal late in the second quarter to make it 10-0 at halftime.
Josh Davis rushed 20 times for 71 yards. Wright added 22 on the ground and Barron had 18 rushing yards. MacPherson's big 45-yarder led him to the top receiving mark at 60 yards on three catches. David Ames hauled in four catches for 38 yards.
Gilliam rushed 18 times for 65 yards and Rodrigues added 52 yards on 18 carries for the visitors. Rodrigues threw 13 of 28 for 139 yards, the score and two interceptions.
Defensively, Conner Mortensen led Weber State (2-0) with 11 tackles, including 3.5 for loss. Williams added 10 tackles with 1.5 for loss, and Smith and Anderson each had seven tackles.
WSU recorded just one sack, split by Kalisi Moli and Raoul Johnson, but it came in a key spot by putting UC Davis behind the sticks and draining time off the clock during the Aggies' last-ditch drive attempt.
HOME SWEET HOME
WSU has now won nine straight at home and welcomed an announced attendance of 4,322 fans Saturday at Stewart Stadium for the home opener. WSU set a limit of 5,000 fans to allow for distancing in its COVID-19 protocols.
"It was so nice to have fans in the stands," Hill said. "The next home game is two weeks away, hopefully we can get more in there.
"To have a game like that where you don't necessarily play your best but you pull it out against a really good team, that's what football is all about and I'm super happy for everybody: fans, players, everyone. That's a big, program win right there."
TITLE PATH
With Weber State's win over UC Davis (1-1), and Southern Utah (1-2) defeating Cal Poly 34-24 in CP's season opener, WSU is the only team yet to lose in the eight-team spring Big Sky campaign.
NEXT UP
Weber State again has a week off after playing two games in the first three weeks. This one is a planned bye week conference-wide on March 20, though some teams have already used it to reschedule postponed games. The Wildcats pick up play March 27 at home against Northern Arizona (1-1) to start a stretch of four scheduled games in the final four weeks of the regular-season.