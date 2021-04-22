Weber State football is in the playoffs for the fifth straight season. Southern Illinois is in the playoff field for the first time since 2009.
The two face off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Stewart Stadium (ESPN3/WatchESPN) in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.
To get an inside look at the Salukies, I solicited the help of beat writer Todd Hefferman of The Southern Illinoisan.
1. Stone Labanowitz threw for a bunch of yards last week against SELA, but Nic Baker started several games and beat North Dakota State. And what happened to Kare Lyles? Tell us more about Southern Illinois' QB situation and, if Labanowitz is the expected starter this week, what his strengths are.
TH: Nic Baker hurt his foot against Northern Iowa March 13 and is out for the season, and Kare Lyles just didn't play well enough to keep the starting job when he came back from his injuries from the opener at North Dakota. SIU will roll with Stone Labanowitz, who is a crafty quarterback. The Salukis do a good job of giving him a scheme he can handle effectively, throwing some wide receiver screens, tunnel screens and not taking too many chances, generally. Labanowitz makes good decisions, makes them quickly, and can run a little bit.
2. Javon Williams Jr. and Romeir Elliott both look like capable backs. What's the key to SIU's rushing attack and what does each runner bring to the table?
TH: Romeir Elliott didn't have an attempt against Southeastern Louisiana, but with Javon Williams Jr. and Justin Strong the Salukis have two big, athletic backs they can use in different situations.
Their interior three offensive linemen, center Calvin Francis Jr. guards ZeVeyon Furcron and Matt Chmielewski, and fullback Jacob Garrett are really the key to their ground game. Williams, a former all-state quarterback, gives them a different look when he's in because he can chuck it, run over people at 6-foot-2, 245, and evade tacklers.
3. What's SIU's usual defensive look and who are the playmakers in that defense?
TH: SIU plays a base 4-3 defense but will switch up to a three-man front. At times, the Salukis have played with two linebackers and five defensive backs under defensive coordinator Jason Petrino. SIU's front four hasn't been great against the run, but ends Jordan Berner and Anthony Knighton are veteran pass rushers.
Linebacker Bryson Strong is 5-foot-10, 230, but don't be fooled, he can run and he can tackle in the middle with anyone. Bryce Notree is more physical in the middle. SIU's real strength is really its secondary, with safeties Qua Brown, Clayton Bush and cornerbacks James Ceasar, Jonathan Thompson and Roderick Campbell. They all are older players, have good speed, and can make plays on the ball in the air.
4. SIU went 7-5 in 2019 and was on the fringe of the playoffs. What were the expectations entering this season and what's the feeling/expectations inside the team now that the playoffs became a reality? How has the team changed throughout the season?
TH: The expectations were really high heading into the spring, but were crushed by the opening-game loss at North Dakota. Then the Salukis regrouped in a week and pulled off the biggest win in the FCS in the last four or five years, beating No. 1 North Dakota State by 24 points.
The road win at Youngstown State and the lucky win against Northern Iowa (the Panthers' kicker missed a chip-shot field goal on the final play) gave them hope of a push for an at-large bid, but then came the blowout to current No. 1 seed South Dakota State and the bad road loss at Missouri State. I think SIU knew making the playoffs, even after beating Southeastern Louisiana, were about 50-50 or less, but now that they're in, they're a veteran team that believes they should have been in in 2019. After beating the Bison, they believe they can beat Weber State, too.
5. Weber's capacity, based on the 25% limit from the NCAA, can be about 4,400 fans and that will likely be met. It looks like that will be the largest crowd SIU will have played in front of this season. Between that and the altitude of the Mountain West, how are the Salukis preparing for what will be a pretty unique environment for them?
TH: Most of SIU's team has played in front of sellout crowds at either NDSU, SDSU or big-time FBS opponents (the Salukis played well at Arkansas State in front of more than 24,000 and scored 41 points in front of Ole Miss' crowd of more than 53,000 in 2018) so I don't think Weber State will be much different. Now, the altitude? SIU will get to Utah on Thursday instead of Friday, so they will get an extra day to try to acclimate to that. I don't know how much of a factor it will be, but I'm sure it will be a factor.