Weber State men's basketball (9-4, 4-2 Big Sky) is set to host its first two-game home series of the conference schedule this week, playing league-leading Montana State (9-3, 6-0) on Thursday and Saturday at the Dee Events Center.
I reached out to Montana State beat writer Paul Schwedelson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle to get some insight on the Bobcats.
1. The familiar face and play of Harald Frey is gone, and now eligible is the 5-foot-8 Xavier Bishop, who sat last year after a transfer. What makes Bishop effective and what is his impact on the team?
PS: Obviously on paper a 5-foot-8 guard who’s best skill is finishing at the rim doesn’t quite make a lot of sense, but Bishop has been small his whole life and knows how to attack defenders. He uses ball screens to his advantage by putting bigger defenders in mismatches and speeding past them. When Bishop is playing well, he helps create chances for teammates because defenders are forced to collapse on him and guard his drive.
2. Other than Bishop, who else should fans/viewers keep an eye on?
PS: Montana State’s two other top players are senior guard Amin Adamu and junior center Jubrile Belo. Adamu is averaging 15.4 points and has torched opponents by driving to the rim or pulling up for mid-range floaters. He’s improved this year by becoming a better passer and committing less turnovers. Belo is a force inside averaging 11.7 points and 6.0 rebounds. The Bobcats want to feed him the ball inside and he also influences the game as a shot-blocking rim protector. He’s sometimes been in foul trouble and that remains a key factor for MSU.
3. It's Danny Sprinkle's second year as head coach. What seems to be the ethos of the Sprinkle 'Cats? What makes MSU tick when things are going well?
PS: Sprinkle has built the entire Bobcats program around being unselfish, from the types of players he recruits, to the style they play, to the “ubuntu” mantra they’ve used since he was hired. They mostly play man-to-man defense with the focus of denying driving lanes into the paint. Forcing tougher shots has led to leading the conference in field-goal percentage defense (39.4%). Offensively, they want to play with four capable 3-point shooters on the floor at once. Accomplishing that has been a work in progress, but they’ve found ways to win regardless of who steps up each night.
4. Montana State has held opponents under 70 points in eight of its last nine games and defensively is one of the best in the Big Sky. What makes their D work, and has it been tested against a team like WSU, which is 10th nationally in scoring?
PS: MSU has improved significantly at guarding one-on-one. That was an issue during nonconference games and now that the Bobcats have been better at it, they no longer need to rotate and scramble as much. That means less open shots for opponents and an overall more effective defense. Weber State will certainly be one of the tougher tests they’ve had.
5. What's the latest for MSU's search for a new head football coach? It seems like most of the top names associated with the job — Matt Miller, Kane Ioane, Matt Lubick — have declined. What's next?
PS: It’s an interesting situation given that Jeff Choate, a successful head coach, chose on his own to move on and then the most logical internal candidate, former defensive coordinator Kane Ioane, also left the program on his own. So even though the program appeared to be in good shape, an external candidate seems most likely at this point. While the process is ongoing, the next question after who is hired will be how is the rest of the staff constructed.