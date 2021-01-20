Weber State men's basketball is set to play its second conference series, and first in more than a month, starting Thursday with a 7 p.m. home matchup against Southern Utah, with a return trip to Cedar City at noon Saturday.
The T-Birds have put together a 10-2 start, including a 5-1 open to Big Sky play, by sweeping Montana and getting a split with Eastern Washington. The series should have major implications for the conference standings as Weber State (6-3, 1-1) tries to start making moves.
With the pandemic-driven change to playing opponents on the same weekend in a two-game series, I reached out to Southern Utah beat writer and do-it-all sports guy Chris Kwiecinski of The Spectrum in St. George to get some insight on the Thunderbirds.
You can follow Chris on Twitter @OchoK_ and read his work at thespectrum.com/sports.
1. While Montana hasn't turned out to be its usual self, SUU turned heads early with a sweep of the Griz and is now 7-2 against DI teams, 5-1 in the Big Sky, and got one on the road at EWU. What's been the most surprising part of this start?
CK: To me, the surprising start is the defensive struggles. Besting EWU was huge, but SUU gave up over 90 points in that game. Same goes for giving up 80 points to Idaho. Last year, the T-Birds defense was stout and tough. But, injuries took their toll as SUU sputtered near the end of the year. If SUU can improve to playing defense at a similar pace to what it had last year, then it’ll be a tough out in the conference tournament.
2. SUU is efficient in almost every way offensively, except for a pedestrian 3-point shooting mark and not taking a ton of 3s, either. How do you describe what that offensive success looks like on the court?
CK: I think you hit it on the head. SUU can shoot the 3 so much better than it could last year, even pedestrian 3-pointer numbers are a good sign for Todd Simon. Still, the team’s bread and butter offensively are dribble drives to the basket that draw fouls. Getting teams in foul trouble and making them shift defensively has been a reason for success. John Knight III, Maizen Fausett and Tevian Jones are the players who do this very well.
3. John Knight, Harrison Butler and Dre Marin are guys familiar from last season. But Illinois transfer Tevian Jones leads the team in scoring and uses the most possessions. What is his game like and how does he find success?
CK: I don’t think there’s a shot Tevian doesn’t think he can make. I’ve seen him pull up from all around the arc. He has tons of coffee confidence in his offensive game, and it’s shown with 30-point outings and high 20-point outings. He’s also quick enough and athletic enough to make tough finishes at the basket, too. He’s brought an offensive dynamic that SUU sorely needed.
4. Is it reading between the lines too much to wonder about the relative struggles in putting away Dixie and Idaho, but sweeping an always well-coached Montana squad and battling EWU to a competitive split? Or have you seen what causes those differences?
CK: I was wondering the same, but I consider two different things when it comes to struggles against Dixie State and Idaho. With the Vandals, SUU was playing its first games in a few weeks thanks to a COVID-related shut down. Getting their feet back took a second for the T-Birds, but, like you mentioned with the EWU split, they were able to get back to playing form.
The game against DSU was a great one. The Trailblazers are very well coached and they were very motivated to come out and show SUU they could hang right away in this new rivalry. DSU smacked SUU in the mouth, something I don’t think SUU expected from a new DI team, and pulled away once they got in the game. I don’t think SUU has upended Montana State or EWU as the conference favorite but any means, but the T-Birds have a chance to prove they’re contenders with a strong finish in January.
5. Chris, you've been plugged into the process as SUU made its way down the road to an official WAC invitation and, come 2022, membership. From what you see, what might SUU lose in leaving the Big Sky, and why does the WAC make sense for the T-Birds?
CK: Honestly, having discussions with everyone involved both on- and off-record, SUU is very self aware with this move. The SUU program loses stability in leaving the Big Sky. I can’t think there would’ve ever been a situation where SUU would get kicked out, and SUU has had past success in football, track and field and cross country, and is starting to have success in both basketball programs.
But, like president Scott Wyatt told me, SUU never had a primary rival in the Big Sky. SUU gets that in Dixie State, as well as with Utah Valley. Plus, football wise, it allows the T-Birds to expand into Texas recruiting-wise. There’s risk involved, like if the WAC can’t get another football team to get the minimum requirement for a FCS playoff auto bid, but SUU wouldn’t have made this jump if it wasn’t confident it could have them in a better spot five years from now than its current stable standing with the Big Sky.