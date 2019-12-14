OGDEN — The buildup to Friday's Weber State-Montana FCS playoff quarterfinal revolved around the weather, which was predicted to change from rain to snow in the middle of the game and make an already tasty rematch between Big Sky rivals even more interesting.
While the weather was unpredictable during the game, Adam Rodriguez was consistent — consistently a thorn in the side of the Montana offensive line.
Rodriguez, a senior defensive end from Springville, Utah, made a critical sack on Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed with about six minutes left in the first quarter.
It came on third down in a scoreless ballgame. Rodriguez took Sneed down for a loss of 14 yards and forced a punt.
He was just getting started.
Rodriguez finished Weber State's 17-10 FCS quarterfinal win over Montana with four sacks, tying the school record as the seventh time a WSU player hit the four-sack mark.
Rodriguez, defensive end George Tarlas and head coach Jay Hill all said preparation played a huge role in the defense's overall performance, which included five interceptions and six sacks.
"It feels great. This week the whole defensive line was in at 5:45 a.m. at film so I feel like that gave us a little bit of an edge, we were just in (Sneed's) face all day and somehow I got lucky and got the four," Rodriguez said.
All of Rodriguez's four sacks came on third down, a fact unbeknownst to him until a reporter asked him about it in the postgame press conference.
Rodriguez's final stat line was five total tackles and four sacks, bumping his season totals up to 14 TFLs and 10.5 sacks.
The defensive line was at the center of a performance that held Montana's offense to 17 points a week after it scored 73, and limited the Grizzlies to 17 rushing yards on 27 rushes, or 0.63 yards per rush.
"They were winning up front. I thought both defensive front sevens played pretty well," Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said.
It was a different outcome and a much different performance by the team compared to its first go-round with Montana, which ended in a 35-16 loss almost a month ago.
"We played angry, because the last game we went in there and they kind of smacked us around. This game we just what real Weber State football is like, that's hard-nosed football and great defense," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez was quite unrecognizable after the game, sporting eye black on most of his face. But Montana's offensive line and quarterback won't forget him anytime soon and are probably glad he's a senior.