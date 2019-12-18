Adam Rodriguez finishing Weber State football career with big performances

OGDEN — There was a point this year when Adam Rodriguez wasn't sure how effective of a player he'd be in the 2019 season.
Following All-American and all-conference honors as a junior, Weber State's senior defensive end injured his back and spent all of the spring season in a back brace, missing spring camp.
He couldn't run at all or twist his body in any way, severely limiting his ability to prepare for his final season as a Wildcat.
He didn't think he'd miss games but, beyond that, it seemed unclear.
"The worry wasn’t about when I get back, but like how I get back, how am I going to do when I get back," Rodriguez said. "Am I going to take four or five months to get back?"
But, while noticeably weaker in summer conditioning, his recovery went well and he's started every game of his final season.
Not only that, but Rodriguez is turning in some of the best games of his career in the playoffs, giving himself a fitting final send-off.
Six of his 14 tackles for loss this season and five of his 10.5 sacks have come in the last two weeks in playoff wins over Kennesaw State and Montana.
In the quarterfinal against Kennesaw, it was Rodriguez beating everyone to the ball once KSU running back Bronson Rechsteiner failed to secure a bouncing fumble on a bad backfield toss. Rodriguez secured the ball, kept his feet and ran 24 yards for a touchdown, turning a 17-12 halftime deficit into a 19-17 lead early in the third quarter.
Then, with a 26-20 lead and KSU trying to mount one last drive, Rodriguez sacked quarterback Jonathan Murphy on fourth down to effectively end the game.
"I’m playing just to play," Rodriguez said. "I don’t know if I have a shot at the next level or anything so I’m trying to play and have fun as long as I can, while I can, and making plays makes it a lot funner."
A week later, Rodriguez recorded four sacks, all on third downs, as part of a pestering defensive effort that sacked Montana's Dalton Sneed six times and intercepted him five times.
His four-sack feat tied a school record for sacks in a game and he became the first player since Trevor Pletcher in 2011 to do it. WSU's six-sack game was its most since recording six at Southern Utah in the 2017 playoffs.
"It’s playoff football, you’ve got to step up. I feel like when you have to step up you’ve got to have fun with it," he said. "If you go out there not sure what you’re doing, you’re going to be nervous and on eggshells the whole time. When you’re watching film and prepared, you’re ready to go. That’s how I’ve felt the last two weeks ... I’ve been watching film and feel more confident in each game."
Film study was a big topic after beating Montana. Rodriguez described days where he and teammates were in meeting rooms watching film before 6 a.m. during finals week. He hopes that's the same formula that will bring success this week in a semifinal matchup at No. 2 James Madison (4:30 p.m. MST, ESPNU) now that school is out.
"It should be. The thing is, without school, it takes guys away from the facility and the school because they don’t have class and it could be a downer," he explained. "They could just sleep and wait until practice to watch film but with these guys, they’re in there watching film already and it’s cool to see.
"These guys are one of the elite teams and we’re in the final four, so I feel like we’re an elite team ... everybody’s a damn good team. Preparation is key for every week to advance."
Weber State (11-3) and James Madison (13-1) had never met before 2017 when the playoff bracket put the upstart Wildcats against No. 1 JMU in the quarterfinals after WSU beat up on No. 8 seed Southern Utah. That game ended with JMU erasing a 28-20 deficit in the final three minutes and beating WSU in heartbreaking fashion, booting a field goal as time expired.
WSU head coach Jay Hill says repeating that trip will help some when it comes to mental preparation.
"We’ve taken this exact trip before where you go out on a Thursday night, stay in Washington D.C., the players have played in this stadium, they’ve been in this hotel," Hill said. "So all that’s going to be pretty familiar to the ones who went before.
"But other than that, when the ball is kicked off, every game is different and we’re going to have abide by our plan to win and do what we’re supposed to do."
In that game two years ago, Rodriguez recorded four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half of a sack.
"It’s a long trip but it’s fun. You’re with your brothers the whole time," Rodriguez said. "It’s a long flight, then we have a day in Washington D.C. where we hang out ... when you get to game day, you’re ready to go and they’re a damn good team, for sure."