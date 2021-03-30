Weber State senior outside hitter Rylin Adams has been named MVP and Jeremiah Larsen coach of the year as the Big Sky Conference revealed all-conference honors for the spring 2021 volleyball season.
Adams helped power a Weber State offense that led the Big Sky in hitting percentage, kills and assists as the Wildcats went 15-1, a program-best conference record that won the league by two games.
Adams averaged 4.32 kills per set this season, tops in the Big Sky, with 2.5 digs per set and a .228 hitting percentage.
Adams was one of a league-leading four Weber State players named to the all-conference first team, joining sophomore outside hitter Dani Nay, senior setter Ashlyn Power and senior middle blocker Sam Schiess.
Power led the Big Sky in assists at 10.53 per set, and Schiess ranked second in hitting percentage at .367. Nay was second on the team in points, behind Adams, with 257.5 points, and second on the team with 198 digs.
Larsen, in his sixth year, has pushed the Wildcats to the top of the conference after a second-place finish in 2019, claiming the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament for the first time in program history.
WSU will play for its first conference tournament title since 1988 starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, facing No. 8 seed Eastern Washington (6-11) in the first round. Weber State opened the 2021 season by taking two 3-1 matches over EWU on Jan. 22-23.
Advancing would mean facing the winner of the 4/5-seed matchup between Sacramento State (10-6) and Northern Arizona (9-5) at 4 p.m. Thursday. Northern Arizona is the only team to defeat WSU this season.
The championship match is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday. All matches will stream on Pluto TV channel 1050.
The tournament is hosted by No. 2 seed Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, because the Bears won the regular-season title in 2019.