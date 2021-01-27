After Seattle summer, improved Isiah Brown seeking more for himself, Weber State basketball

Isiah Brown knew what he was looking for when he sought a new home for his final stop as a college basketball player.
The native of Alaska by way of Seattle had spent two years at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, waiting a year while redshirting after a transfer from Northwestern, then going in and out of the starting lineup in a season that ended with head coach Dan Majerle's firing.
Brown wanted a landing spot that would allow him — encourage him, even — to play the way that made him the best prep player in Washington, a three-star prospect with offers to Northwestern and Washington.
Weber State veteran Randy Rahe was the first coach to contact Brown once he entered the transfer portal.
"I found something I think I hadn’t found in other times doing the recruiting process. It matched everything that I was looking for — somebody that was excited about me as a player and a person, and I think we developed a good relationship," Brown said 10 months ago when he committed.
But that was late March when nobody fully grasped the arduous, collective journey ahead at the onset of the coronavirus problem that was officially named a pandemic that month.
Brown finished his business at Grand Canyon, graduating with a degree in digital film and screenwriting, and went back home to Seattle in late April.
What he found was a confluence of basketball talent converging on the city at the same time — something that usually doesn't happen due to varying pro and college schedules — and an opportunity to improve his game.
Open runs happened daily with the likes of Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs, top guards playing overseas like Andrew Andrews, Brandon Brown, Abdul Gaddy and Ahmaad Rorie, current college players like Stanford star Daejon Davis and TCU's PJ Fuller, and up-and-coming prep stars like Nolan Hickman (committed to Kentucky) and Paolo Banchero (committed to Duke) — all Seattle-area natives trying to stay sharp and get sharper during an offseason that, at times, felt indefinite.
"Just being in the city and have everybody around at one time, there was a lot of competitive days, guys coming in who want to see everybody go out back to their respective schools or leagues ... and put on for the city and play well," Brown said. "It's a very tight-knit group."
For more than two months, Brown says it pushed his game forward in terms of "cerebral footwork, angles and being able to use your body; body control, being able to get to the foul line, working on the mid-range and just being able to explore the game and open it up, because I had the time to work on some things from ground zero that you don't necessarily get to do during a normal offseason," he said.
Once on campus in July, Brown continued the process to prepare for the college role he'd yearned for as individual work slowly gave way to group workouts, then team practices. He, like most players, spends life between an apartment, the weight room and the court, limiting social interaction to avoid the coronavirus and allow the season to move forward.
The proof is on paper, now, that the combination of the right preparation and right program has unlocked the dynamic player people in the Pacific Northwest have known about.
In almost identical minutes as last season at GCU, Brown is totaling twice the number of points and assists per game with the Wildcats and is turning in career highs in nearly every area — averaging 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, up from 9.3, 3.9 and 1.7 from last season.
"It's kind of the perfect example of opportunity meeting preparation," Brown said. "I knew the opportunity I'd have with this team would look different than previous ones, as far as my role and responsibility on the team. That was something I knew when I first went home in April, and everything from that point until when the season started was about being prepared to take the opportunity and make the most of it, and be absolutely as prepared as I could be."
He wrote down goals that included being efficient in ball screens, extending his shooting range, understanding how to better get the ball to teammates and making proper reads, leading and being a great communicator — "because I knew those things were going to be a part of my responsibility in a way they had never been before.
"I was fortunate to be around a bunch of guys who are really good at that stuff ... I had a lot of people around me to learn from, this is just kind of the first chance I've had to really put all those things to use on the floor over the course of a full season. That's a blessing in itself."
He uses more possessions and takes more shots than ever but is turning in his best offensive rating and assist rate, best effective field goal percentage and lowest turnover rate of his career in games against DI opponents. Brown draws 6.3 fouls per 40 minutes, 61st in the country, with a career-high free-throw rate and an 82% clip once he gets to the line. He shoots 6.5 free throws per game, tripling his best of 2.3 from his freshman season at Northwestern.
The past two weeks put a point on what Brown can do.
The senior totaled 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a win over Tarleton State before another 22 points, four rebounds and seven assists to beat Southern Utah.
Then in Saturday's loss to Southern Utah, Brown scored 26 points in game when nobody else could consistently score, continuously providing second-half buckets to keep Weber in touch so, when the team mounted a run together, a win was still achievable.
"He knows when he needs to be more aggressive; if we’re struggling a little bit, he’ll make a play. He’s able to do that," Rahe said after the home win against SUU. "He’s got a scoring mentality that way but I think he reads the game well ... he’s got a good feel for when he needs to be more aggressive and when he needs to be a ball-mover."
Brown knows well, though, that neither he or Weber State, which has the highest NCAA NET rating in the Big Sky, have arrived.
After Brown worked hard to keep the Wildcats in the game Saturday in Cedar City, his teammates made waves on the offensive glass and got WSU the lead. After SUU retook that lead, Brown took the advantage back by scooping in a tough lane leaner, scoring through uncalled contact to go up 72-71 and making Brown 11 of 15 for the game.
The Thunderbirds airballed a 3 on the next possession, and Weber had the lead and the ball for the first time all game with 1 minute left.
But out of a timeout, Brown took full-court pressure from SUU guard Damani McEntire and, trying to calmly advance the ball to the frontcourt, put a crossover in front of McEntire who swiped the ball and raced to a layup to get the Thunderbirds the lead back for good.
"It's like throwing an interception in the red zone. It's a play that, as a leader and the guy who was entrusted with making a play in that situation, it's about the worst-case scenario," Brown said. "It's a sense of added responsibility you feel when the game ends that way. But it's part of it. I'm blessed to have a coaching staff and teammates who have faith in me and believe in me. Even in a situation where I didn't come through like I wanted to, those guys were there to pick me up. Sometimes the game humbles you that way."
Brown's journey is similar to many of his Weber State teammates and, both personally and collectively, he sees the frustrating end to the SUU loss as one step in it.
"It's part of the process for our team learning how to win with each other, especially on the road in close games, a bunch of new guys who haven't necessarily been in these situations before," Brown said. "So I think we're just learning by fire. For the most part we've done a really good job at it. We'd have a couple nights we'd like to have back but I think we'll be better off for them going forward."
The losses or setbacks are momentary, he says.
"As far as the confidence in our team and that we have in each other, and what our ceiling could be, we're just focused on the end goal. We've had some learning moments, specific things we have to get better at. But I love our team and the direction we're going," Brown said. "If we do what we're supposed to do and get better in the ways we know we can get better, we're going to have every opportunity to do what we want to do.
"Everything along the way is a means to an end. Sometimes the failure is necessary, but as long as you handle it the right way it will end up being part of a good future. It's a process, so it all works to a greater purpose."
TWO AT IDAHO
Weber State (7-4, 2-2 Big Sky) continues a run of road conference games this weekend by traveling to Idaho to face the Vandals (0-11, 0-8) on Jan. 28 and 30. Thursday's game tips at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. Both can be streamed on Pluto TV channel 1060, with a local radio broadcast on 103.1 FM also streamed at 1031thewave.com.