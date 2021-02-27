Weber State football hadn't played in 435 days and Idaho State for a month longer than that and, for one quarter, it looked like it.
But with freshman quarterback Bronson Barron playing his first football game in more than three years, WSU relentlessly took shot after shot downfield and, when the first score was finally in the books, the Wildcats didn't look back.
Barron threw four touchdown passes, hit high gear in the third quarter and No. 4 Weber State raced to a 49-21 win at Idaho State on Saturday, opening the spring 2021 season with a victory.
"My teammates were giving me the support I needed," Barron said. "There were guys rallying around me from the beginning and giving me the confidence I needed. It was definitely challenging to get to this point, especially with our quarterback room. We have great guys in that room.
"Coach (Matt) Hammer, honestly, he was the one who was in my ear, coaching me up throughout the whole process so a lot of the credit goes to coach Hammer for preparing me to get where I'm at right now."
Barron was 10 of 20 for 177 yards in the opening half, first connecting with Josh Davis for a 32-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead with 8:23 left in the half.
After a three-and-out defensive stop, WSU pulled out a reverse that turned into a flea-flicker on its first play, which Barron lofted 55 yards for a score to David Ames, and the Wildcats took a modest 14-0 lead into the locker room.
Idaho State picked up some chunk yardage on passes with Tyler Vander Waal at the helm, but Weber hassled him into two interceptions in the first half — one from linebacker Conner Mortensen on a deflection from BJ Taufalele, and another by defensive lineman Logan Lutui after a ball was deflected into the air.
Overall, WSU grabbed those two picks and sacked Vander Waal five times.
It seemed for a moment that Idaho State would keep it a contest. Vander Waal hit Tanner Conner about 15 yards downfield, who spun and muscled out of two tackles and sprinted the rest of the way for a 74-yard touchdown. That made it 14-7 early in the third quarter.
It soon became a laugher.
Barron scored on the next drive, throwing over the top to Rashid Shaheed for a 38-yard touchdown. 21-7.
Then he hit Shaheed on a 10-yard, back-shoulder throw at the front-corner of the end zone to cap the next drive. 28-7.
Two offensive plays later, Davis dashed through two holes at the line of attack and ripped a 64-yard touchdown run. 35-7.
The next drive, which took seven plays, ended on a Dontae McMillan rushing score from 3 yards out. 42-7, and the ballgame. WSU ran all of 17 plays to score 28 points in the third quarter.
Barron said it was fun to be able to let it loose and throw down field so often.
"The O-line, those guys are incredible. Without them, I'm not able to take those shots down field," Barron said. "And having guys like David Ames, Ty MacPherson, Rashid Shaheed — man, I just threw it up there and those guys made a play ... it was unreal to be able to come out and do what we did tonight."
Meanwhile, WSU's defense took offense to the missed tackles on the long TD pass. After the Shaheed score to go up 21-7, defensive back Josh Olave started to haul down Conner on a pass near midfield, Eddie Heckard joined in and stripped the ball, and Desmond Williams recovered the fumble.
After that forced turnover, WSU held the Bengals to three consecutive three-and-out series.
"What I loved about them," head coach Jay Hill said after the long play that made it 14-7, "our team didn't flinch at all until it was 42-7 ... we've got to handle that situation better, we had a big letdown on the sideline. Other than that, it was a very well-played game for a first game and having not played in over 430 days."
The end of the third quarter brought the end of Barron's night in his first career college game. In the third alone, he threw 7 of 7 for 135 yards and two scores. Overall: 17 of 27, 312 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions.
Davis saw his night end after the third quarter as well. He rushed 11 times for 106 yards and the long score.
The fourth quarter started with two turnovers and ISU closed the gap against Weber State's 2s and 3s.
Haze Hadley fumbled a punt catch to set up the Bengals with an 18-yard field, resulting in a 15-yard TD pass from Vander Waal to Jeff Harris — a former teammate of Barron's at American Fork High School.
Junior quarterback Randall Johnson then got his first stretch of play under center for the Wildcats. He threw 11 yards to a diving Hadley and 26 yards on a rope to Jon Christensen before fumbling on a run near the ISU 25.
Vander Waal soon threw a 48-yard touchdown to Conner to make it 42-21.
WSU got its final score on a drive set up by running back Daniel Wright Jr., who cut through the defense for a 61 yard rush. McMillan then ran for 2, 15 and 3 yards to finish the drive with his second touchdown of the game with 3:36 left, and for the eventual 49-21 final.
Wright Jr. finished with 86 rushing yards and McMillan with 51. Barron added 42 ground yards on five carries.
Ty MacPherson caught a couple deep passes and ended with 93 receiving yards to lead WSU. Shaheed had 73 receiving yards for the two scores, Davis added 69 receiving yards, Ames totaled 57 and Christensen 46.
Vander Waal finished an inefficient 17 of 42 for 304 yards and three scores, throwing the two picks and narrowly avoiding a handful of others. Conner hauled in 115 of those yards. Malakai Rango led ISU with 70 yards on the ground.
Overall, Weber State outgained Idaho State 638-415.
Freshman kicker Kyle Thompson missed his only field goal attempt, a 21-yarder in the first quarter, before going 7 of 7 on extra points for the Wildcats.
Mortensen led WSU with seven tackles and an interception. Defensive end George Tarlas had five tackles, including 1.5 sacks, cornerback Eddie Heckard had four tackles and three pass break-ups, and both of linebacker Sherwin Lavaka's tackles were sacks. Defensive tackle Jayden Palauni added 1.5 sacks.
With the season barely under way, Weber State now has next week off as its road game at Cal Poly has been postponed to the end of the regular season. The Wildcats next play March 13 in a home opener against UC Davis. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. and WSU is allowing up to 5,000 fans (masks and distancing required) to attend.
INJURY NOTES
Senior Dave Jones — a successful running back in 2017 changed to defensive back and punt-coverage guru — is back at running back. He played some snaps, getting one carry, in the fourth quarter.
That's because senior Kevin Smith Jr. is out with an injury Hill declined to specify that will keep him out for the spring season. Sophomore back Kris Jackson pulled a hamstring in camp but will be back "sooner than later," Hill said.
Junior receiver Devon Cooley did not make the trip. He is not injured and Hill said he'd be "back and rolling next week."
FCS GONE WILD
Southern Illinois ended No. 1 North Dakota State's 39-game winning streak in statement fashion, blowing out the Bison 38-14.
No. 14 North Dakota, who beat up Southern Illinois last week, handled No. 3 South Dakota State 28-17. South Dakota beat No. 7 Illinois State.
Overall, six of the FCS STATS top 12 took losses. That became final when Idaho scored in the final minute to defeat No. 12 Eastern Washington 28-21.
After No. 22 Tarleton State boatraced FBS team New Mexico State, Dixie State upset the Texans 26-14 in its first-ever game as a Division I team.
The only other Big Sky game saw Northern Arizona survive Southern Utah 34-33 at home, with NAU scoring on a 2-yard TD pass as time expired.
All in all, next week's top 25 is likely to have James Madison at No. 1, after JMU beat Robert Morris 36-16, followed by Weber State at No. 2. That would be a new best for highest ranking in program history.